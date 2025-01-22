CLYBOURNE PARK Begins Performances In February At Arvada Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities explores how the identity of a community changes over time with the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning satire Clybourne Park by playwright Bruce Norris. Directed by Kenny Moten, Clybourne Park opens February 14 in the Black Box Theatre.

Clybourne Park explores the passage of time and social change in one modest bungalow in a Chicago suburb. Through light, sound, costume, and set design, audiences take an emotional but humorous journey from 1959 to 2009, as the home transitions from a predominantly white neighborhood to a predominantly Black neighborhood. Clybourne Park is inspired by the house and inhabitants of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, but acts as a sharp-witted satire more than a sequel.

"I chose to direct Clybourne Park because its exploration of race, community, and identity reveals the uncomfortable truths we often overlook—truths about privilege, prejudice, and the impact of our actions,” said Director Kenny Moten. “ This story pushes us to question our assumptions and consider how we shape, and are shaped by, the spaces we share."

The Arvada Center production is directed by Kenny Moten, with scenic design by Brian Mallgrave and costume design by Emily Valley. The cast includes Kate Gleason, Don Randle, Brik Berkes, Ghandia Johnson, Nik Vlachos, and Damon Guerrasio. A full cast and creative crew list is below.

The Arvada Center firmly believes that everyone should experience the transcendent power of the arts. We are proud to offer accessibility accommodations for people with varying needs including two scheduled performances with American Sign Language interpretation Mar. 9 at 2:00 PM and Mar. 20 at 7:30 PM, and an Audio Described Performance on Mar. 12 at 1:00 PM. To learn more about this and all of our other accessibility offerings, visit our Accessibility webpage and reach out to the Box Office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200.

Tickets start at $47. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets to Clybourne Park, visit the production webpage: https://arvadacenter.org/events/clybourne-park.

