Buntport Theater Company Presents BEST TOWN

Performances run May 19 – June 11.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Buntport Theater Company Presents BEST TOWN

Join in for the world premiere of BEST TOWN. Inspired by real events and fueled by everybody's recent encounter with isolation, this production is Buntport's 52nd full-length play.

BEST TOWN is a fictionalized account of the caretakers of the non-fiction town of Kitsault, an abandoned time capsule of the early 80's. Built to house mine workers at the nearby molybdenum mine, Kitsault was populated for less than two years but has been maintained by caretakers ever since. Buntport imagines the lives of these isolated workers.

This production follows the debut of Buntport's 51st play, The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts, and is the final full-length offering of their 22nd season. Thanks to a generous matching grant from the Olson-Vander Heyden Foundation, Buntport will be concurrently running an end-of-season fundraising campaign to help support their next season. All new and increased donations will be doubled through the end of June. Buntport has exclusively been writing and producing new, unusual work since their inception. In addition to creating their own work, Buntport provides affordable performance space for a lot of local artists. So far this season, they have hosted 15 groups, producing work ranging from one-off comedy performances to full runs of theatrical performances to fundraisers and conferences.




