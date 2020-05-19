Buntport Theater Company Announces THE GRASSHOPPERS

Like most performance-based companies, Buntport has been working on safe, alternative versions of entertainment, and like many companies both locally and around the country, they landed on an iteration of the drive-in.

The Grasshoppers is a short, funny twist on a nature documentary, featuring four giant grasshoppers (spaced safely apart from each other) on Buntport's front lawn. The show playfully finds parallels to our current situation via information about solitary grasshoppers that, when physically forced together, morph into clouds of locusts.



This live show will have a video companion piece made in collaboration with Fannypack Films and Adam Stone, as a part of the 3x3 Projects initiative created by the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. The companion piece will focus specifically on the Rocky Mountain Locust and will be available August 2020.



Basic info about the live show:

*The Grasshoppers runs Thurs-Sat at 7:00, June 11th-June 27th * in the Parking lot of Buntport Theater 717 Lipan st Denver 80204

*Additional dates/times are likely to be added. This is an experiment.

*Audience members will stay in their cars, listening to audio in the safety of their vehicle.

*The production runs only 35 minutes for everyone's comfort.

*Tickets are donation-based. Donate what you can, based on the number of audience members in your car. If you are suffering financially right now, as so many people are, come for free! *Tickets available at Buntport.com * If you have any questions call 720-946-1388 or email Stuff@buntport.com



A note:

*While the show requires a vehicle and a smart phone, Buntport will provide alternatives for anyone who does not have access to one or both.

Safety precautions:

*Vehicles may have as many people in them as legally allowed, but should only consist of people who have already been quarantined together. We have no problem with a car of one taking a parking spot!

*Please bring masks, in case you need to unroll your windows, as cars will be parked next to each other.

*You will technically have access to our bathrooms if needed, but we would prefer everyone stay in their cars at all times. It's a short show. Plan accordingly.

*Performers will not be close to each other or you.

