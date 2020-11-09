Bryan Kellen Heads to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Kellen will perform Friday, November 13.

Comedy Works has announced that Bryan Kellen will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Friday, November 13 / 7:00 PM / $22.00.

Rubber-bodied and dynamically engaging, comedian Bryan Kellen has become an energetic, comedic powerhouse.

Bryan's feverish mix of storytelling, observational humor, and physical comedy produces one of the most universally captivating shows in entertainment today. He has become the regular theater tour opener for television star and notable comedian, George Lopez. Kellen's been called "America's Best Up-and-Coming Comedian" by the National Comedy Hall of Fame and Entertainment Business Journal named him one of the "Top 100 Comedians in the Country." He made an unforgettable appearance on The WB's popular morning show, The Daily Buzz. Bryan has also made appearances on television shows such as The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Last Comic Standing, Comics Unleashed, and Lopez Tonight.

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

