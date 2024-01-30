Ben Bailey of CASH CAB Comes to Stanley Hotel, March 23

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present COMEDIAN BEN BAILY FROM CASH CAB coming to The Concert Hall at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7pm and 9pm. This show will be ages 21 and up. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 31 at 10am at Click Here.

Comedian Ben Bailey drove the smash hit series Cash Cab (still in syndication around the world) for over 550 episodes, earning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. Prior to becoming “the Cash Cab guy,” he performed at The Comedy Store in LA, in clubs across NYC and at major comedy festivals around the world. Bailey starred in two specials for Comedy Central. He released Road Rage and Accidental Ornithology in 2011; and Ben Bailey: Live and Uncensored in 2016.

Bailey has appeared on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Rachel Ray and virtually every major morning show (TV and radio) in the country. He has appeared in numerous TV shows including MADtv, Tough Call with Colin Quinn, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods, Parenthood, Law and Order SVU, Perpetual Grace, Unforgettable, Hope & Faith, The Knights of Prosperity and One life to Live, as well as several films including Bad Parents, Don't Shoot the Pharmacist and Bad Meat.

Bailey currently tours the country as a national headliner. You can see him live at a comedy club in your area (cities and dates: https://therealbenbailey.com) or watch his stand-up on his YouTube channel, Ben Bailey Comedy.