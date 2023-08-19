Ballet Ariel to Open 25th Season in October with Act III from SLEEPING BEAUTY

Ballet performances will be held at three locations.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

Ballet Ariel to Open 25th Season in October with Act III from SLEEPING BEAUTY

Ballet Ariel will open its silver anniversary, 25th season with “Aurora's Wedding,” the third act of “Sleeping Beauty” staged by Oleg Dedogryuk and Patricia Renzetti.

The ballet is set to music composed by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, completed in 1889. In this joyful act, familiar fairy tale favorites assemble for the wedding of Princess Aurora and Prince Désiré, including Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, the Bluebird and Princess Florine, and Puss in Boots and the Cat. After the guests have paid their respects to the couple, Aurora and Désiré dance a grand pas de deux (for two dancers) before being joined by their guests as the kingdom rejoices. 

The production, performed in one act and without intermission, presents a rare and delightful opportunity for fans of all ages to see beloved fairy tale characters together in one place.

A Tea Party after each of the matinee performances, complete with savory and sweet treats served with ice tea and lemonade, is a wonderful chance to meet the costumed dancers and take pictures with them.

Ballet performances will be held at three locations:

Saturday, Oct. 7, 3:00 p.m.
Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre

119 Park Ave. West, Denver 80205

Saturday, Oct. 14, 3:00 p.m.
Elaine Wolf Theatre at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center

350 S. Dahlia St., Denver 80246

Sunday, Oct. 15, 3:00 p.m.
Parsons Theatre at the Northglenn Recreation Center

1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn, 80233

Tickets are $25 Adult, $23 Seniors/Students, $20 Children. Each ticket includes both the performance and tea party.

For information on purchasing tickets, please visit the Ballet Ariel website at Click Here or call 303-945-4388.

The fall production is the first event of Ballet Ariel's Silver Anniversary season which also includes the holiday premiere of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” and, for Spring, “Appalachian Spring,” “An American in Paris” and “La Fille Mal Gardee” excerpt.

ABOUT BALLET ARIEL

Ballet Ariel was founded in 1998 by Artistic and Executive Director Ilena Norton. Now entering its 25th year of performance, Ballet Ariel has evolved into a laboratory for developing original classical ballets, a collaborative environment where the beauty of classical ballet comes together with narrative storytelling and a contemporary vision.  This professional company is known for its graceful and elegant, yet dynamic, choreography and staging.

Ballet Ariel emphasizes diversity in its company and education programs and offers an eclectic repertoire to attract broad spectrum audiences and participants. Located at the Denver Dance Center at 2496 W. 2nd Ave. #3, the company employs ten professional dancers under Rehearsal Director Oleg Dedogryuk and Ballet Master Patricia Renzetti.  Ballet Ariel's repertoire features original ballets such as Ballerina by Degas, Rikki-Tikki-Tavi, and Tale of Molly Brown along with classical works including La Fille Mal Gardee, Konservatoriet, and Paquita.

Ballet Ariel receives funding from Denver, Jefferson, Adams, and Douglas Counties through the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, and Denver Ballet Guild.

For more information, visit Click Here or call (303) 945-4388




