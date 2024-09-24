Ballet Ariel Performs THE LION, THE WITCH ANF THE WARDROBE Beginning in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Ariel will welcome the holidays with a fresh way to celebrate the season. “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” ballet is based on the popular book by C.S. Lewis, with original choreography by Director Ilena Norton and battle scenes choreographed by Gregory Gonzales.

This is the second year Ballet Ariel has presented “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” for its holiday production. This is a big leap as productions of “The Nutcracker” abound this time of year. However, as Norton explains, despite the popularity of previous “Nutcracker” productions, the change offers benefits to both the company and the audience.

“Ballet Ariel’s mission is to create original ballets so the opportunity to present ‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ again for our 2024 holiday production allows us to do that during this festive time of year,” says Norton. “It’s a way for us to do something really special for the holidays while offering audiences a unique production and something out of the ordinary to celebrate the season!”

Set in the 1940s, the ballet begins when four siblings, Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter, visit the Old Professor and discover an empty room with a large wardrobe. Young Lucy opens the wardrobe door and steps in; her brother Edmund follows her and they find themselves in a wintery forest of another world. A series of adventures begin that include an umbrella-carrying faun, an evil White Witch, a beaver couple, a kind-hearted lion, and myriad other characters. They, along with the siblings, engage in a mystical battle of good over evil. Although the White Witch traps Narnia in a seemingly endless winter, the promise of spring arriving brings beauty and hope to the holiday season.

In ballet form, “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” is an exciting adventure, beautifully set to music by Edward Elgar and Arthur Sullivan, with creative costumes and sets. Aslan and other animal mask and costumes are created by George Peters at Air Works Studio in Boulder.

Westword said “Norton's adaptation of the beloved tale is nothing short of magical… Her choreography, rooted in classical ballet but infused with modern flair, brings the complex story to life on the stage.” And OnStage Colorado said “’The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ is a visually delightful holiday ballet perfect for a family outing. Ballet Ariel presents a lovely adaptation of the story with gorgeous costumes, beautiful backdrops to set the stage and engaging choreography performed by the talented cast. The wintry setting and appearance of Father Christmas add to the holiday spirit.”

