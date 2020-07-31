BWW Blog: Regional Theatre, I Miss You

For those who don't live close enough to the bright lights of Broadway, regional theatres are the next best thing. Lucky for me, I'm only a short drive away from one of the largest non-profit theatre organizations in the country, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Since I was old enough to drive there on my own even on a school night, I've loved going to the fabulous center in the heart of downtown Denver. Meeting the original cast of Frozen at the stage door during their Denver previews, snagging third-row rush seats for Anastasia, and sobbing heavily during my first viewing of Miss Saigon, the DCPA has been an integral part of staying connected to the theatre community even in Colorado. When they announced the cancellation of the summer season, I didn't realize how sad I'd be until it's now August and my theatre deprivation has no doubt caught up with me.

There's something special about the magic of regional theatre as well. No, it's no 42nd and 7th in the Big Apple, but there is still an incredible energy that fills the Buelle, Ellie Caulkins, Garner Galleria, or whatever theatre your ticket says you'll be sitting in that night. From driving past The Dancers statues on your way in (with giant show posters to catch your eye behind them) to grabbing dinner on 16th Street, when you finally step under the dome awning, you're immersed among the other theatregoers who are ready to experience the magic of live theatre. I truly appreciate the artists, technicians, production team, and everyone who has brought this amazing experience to

Yes, I got a refund for my Mean Girls tickets. No, I'm not that happy about it. The good news is the DCPA will open its doors again starting January 26th (my birthday) with none other than Dear Evan Hansen. I'll be anxiously waiting with my ticket and mask when they do. Click here to learn more about the DCPA and its tours, cabarets, education, and more.

