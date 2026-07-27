BRAINS ON! LIVE to Bring Science Comedy to Ent Center for the Arts

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Comedy Works Entertainment will present BRAINS ON! LIVE: YOUR BRAIN IS MAGIC! coming to the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 2:00pm & 5:00pm. A limited number of VIP add-on tickets are available which includes a pre-show meet and greet, Q&A, and photo ops. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00am.

Brains On, the wildly popular podcast for kids, is hitting the road with a hilarious science-themed show that takes the audience on an adventure through our brains.

Hosts Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten will be there with magic tricks, dance moves, out-of-body experiences, mystery sounds, and even a game show! All the while, kids (and their grown-ups) learn how our brains take a handful of signals from the eyes and ears and turn them into a vibrant picture of the world.

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