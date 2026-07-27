BRAINS ON! LIVE to Bring Science Comedy to Ent Center for the Arts
Podcast hosts Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez and Sanden Totten bring magic tricks and a game show to the stage.
Comedy Works Entertainment will present BRAINS ON! LIVE: YOUR BRAIN IS MAGIC! coming to the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 2:00pm & 5:00pm. A limited number of VIP add-on tickets are available which includes a pre-show meet and greet, Q&A, and photo ops. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00am.
Brains On, the wildly popular podcast for kids, is hitting the road with a hilarious science-themed show that takes the audience on an adventure through our brains.
Hosts Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten will be there with magic tricks, dance moves, out-of-body experiences, mystery sounds, and even a game show! All the while, kids (and their grown-ups) learn how our brains take a handful of signals from the eyes and ears and turn them into a vibrant picture of the world.
|
bogfriends
Singleton Theatre (1/15-2/21) PHOTOS
|
What A Glorious Feeling!
Garner Galleria Theatre (11/07-4/04) PHOTOS
|
The Secret Comedy of Women
Garner Galleria Theatre (4/21-5/16) PHOTOS
|
Colorado New Play Summit
Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex (2/20-2/21) PHOTOS
|
Matilda
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse (6/25-8/30)
|
Colorado Music Festival's 2026 Season
Chautauqua Auditorium (7/09-8/09)
|
Feeding Beatrice
Aurora Fox Arts Center (10/02-11/01)
|
My Chemical Romance & The Breeders
Coors Field (8/27-8/27)
|
The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration
Buell Theatre (11/14-11/14)
|
Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!
Weeks Conservatory Theatre (10/23-12/20)