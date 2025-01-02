BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY to be Presented at Firehouse Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Firehouse Theater Company will present upcoming production of Pearl Cleage's poignant and timeless play, Blues for an Alabama Sky. Directed by Adrienne Martin-Fullwood, this compelling drama will run from February 8 to March 9 with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, plus Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $32 with a group rate of $27 per person for groups of 10 or more. All performances will be at The John Hand Theater at 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, CO 80230. Tickets and more information available online.

About the Play:

Set during the vibrant yet tumultuous Harlem Renaissance, Blues for an Alabama Sky masterfully weaves themes of love, ambition, and survival against the backdrop of a rapidly changing America. The story follows a close-knit group of friends as they navigate personal dreams and harsh realities, tackling issues that resonate as powerfully today as they did in the 1930s.

Blues for an Alabama Sky captures the spirit of a community striving for equality and creative expression while confronting systemic challenges. Angel Allen, a struggling singer, seeks stability and romance, while her Best Friend, Guy Jacobs, dreams of designing costumes for Josephine Baker in Paris. Their lives intertwine with those of their neighbors, and the arrival of a Southern newcomer tests the bonds of friendship and hope.

“Blues for an Alabama Sky is a play of determination, pain, and passion. Survival is a key element that determines the essence of the characters,” says Director Adrienne Martin-Fullwood. “I love how Pearl Cleage intertwines realism of iconic places and people as she also embraces fictitious characters that bring this story to life.”

Blues for an Alabama Sky features the talents of: Jonathan Underwood as Guy, Nadiya Jackson as Angel, Marissa Joy Leotaud as Delia, Jysten Atom as Sam and Jozeph Michaels as Leland. With Arthur McFarlane III as Swing for male roles and Valencia Long as Swing for female roles.

About Firehouse Theater Company: Firehouse Theater Company is committed to producing compelling, thought-provoking works that inspire dialogue and enrich our community. With a reputation for excellence, we strive to present diverse voices and stories that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

Don't miss this unforgettable production of Blues for an Alabama Sky. Join us as we celebrate the enduring power of dreams, friendship, and resilience.

Comments