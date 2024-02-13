Annie Lederman Comes to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square This Month

Annie Lederman comes to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on February 16 & 17.

Annie Lederman is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer & actress, known for her quick-witted observation on life and pop culture.

Annie is the co-host of the hit podcast Trash Tuesday along with Khahlya Kuhn and Esther Povistky, which has over 22 million views on YouTube. She recently launched her own podcast, Anniewood where fans can get an inside look into her world with friends weekly. When she isn’t hosting her own podcasts, she is a favorite and frequent guest among some of today’s top comedy podcasts. You can listen to Annie’s wild stories and sharp tongue on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Church with Joey Diaz, WTF with Marc Maron, Good For You with Whitney Cummings, among many others.

Recently. Annie was featured in Showtime’s hit documentary miniseries The Comedy Store. Annie has performed on Lights Out with David Spade, This Is Not Happening, Girl Code, Chelsea Lately, Comedy Knockout, The Soup Investigates and Adam Devine's House Party.

Lederman has also written for some of today’s most popular TV & Film including Impractical Jokers as well as Borat. Additionally she was a producer and writer on Sacha Baron Cohen’s series, Who Is America?.

Comedy Works has announced that Annie Lederman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Friday, February 16 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, February 17 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com or call 303-595-3637.