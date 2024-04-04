A Sandy Rustin World Premiere & More Set for Denver Center Theatre Company 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Denver Center Theatre Company has revealed its 2024/25 season for the regional producing theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The new Theatre Company season kicks off performances on September 13 and will feature eight mainstage productions including one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays, iconic sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors, the 30th anniversary of A Christmas Carol, and the 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama, The Hot Wing King.



“It is always exciting to share a new season with our community, but I will confess that I am particularly jazzed about the lineup for the 2024/25 season,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "Launching with a new production of Hamlet, including thrilling world premieres, a Pulitzer Prize winner, a gorgeous adaptation of a beloved novel and ending with the sci-fi camp classic Little Shop of Horrors – the journey will bring you close to the action, and get your heart pumping.”



Theatre Company Subscription Shows

Hamlet – Sep 13 – Oct 6, 2024 – Wolf Theatre

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter – Sep 27 – Nov 3, 2024 – Kilstrom Theatre

Avaaz – Oct 4 – Nov 17, 2024 – Singleton Theatre

WORLD PREMIERE: The Reservoir – Jan 17 – Mar 9, 2025 – Singleton Theatre

WORLD PREMIERE: The Suffragette’s Murder – Feb 7 – Mar 9, 2025 – Kilstrom Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors – Apr 11 – May 18, 2025 – Wolf Theatre

The Hot Wing King – Apr 25 – May 25, 2025 – Kilstrom Theatre



Added Attractions

A Christmas Carol – Nov 22 – Dec 29, 2024 – Wolf Theatre

Colorado New Play Summit – Mar 1 – 2, 2025 – Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex



Theatre Company Tickets and Subscriptions

Subscribers enjoy up to 20% off tickets, free exchanges, payment plans, priority offers to added attractions, savings on additional tickets, a dedicated VIP hotline, free events including post-show discussions, and the best seats at the best prices.



New and renewing subscribers can now reserve tickets to 2024/25 Theatre Company subscription packages online at denvercenter.org/theatrecompany. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date. Due to the nature of live performance, all productions, prices, and dates are subject to change.



Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts – denvercenter.org – is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for these productions in Denver. As with all productions produced and/or presented by the DCPA, ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party run the risk of overpaying or purchasing illegitimate tickets. Patrons should be aware that the DCPA is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. Patrons found in violation of the DCPA Ticket Purchase and Sale Terms and Policies may have all their tickets cancelled.



ABOUT THE SHOWS:

(In order by date)



THEATRE COMPANY SUBSCRIPTION SHOWS



Hamlet

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Chris Coleman

Sep 13 – Oct 6, 2024

Wolf Theatre



Arguably one of the greatest plays of all time, Hamlet is a psychological revenge thriller, political epic, and family saga that’s both grand and deeply human. Packed with unforgettable characters and famous lines, Artistic Director Chris Coleman will helm the Theatre Company’s iconic season opener.



When Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, returns home after his father’s death, he finds his mother remarried to his uncle and his father’s spine-chilling apparition roaming the palace grounds. Commanded by his father’s ghost to avenge his brutal murder, Hamlet’s burden to reclaim the reins of the kingdom becomes a perilous journey through the psyche. Bound by duty yet tormented by the gravity of his mission, every scheme and equivocation will test his resolve, disrupt his relationship with the fair Ophelia, and pose the tragic dilemma of whether “to be, or not to be.”



Join us for one of Shakespeare’s best-known tragedies as you’ve never seen it before, executed with the fierce attention to detail that you’ve come to expect from Denver Center Theatre Company.



I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on the Novel by Erika L. Sánchez

Adapted by Isaac Gómez

Directed by Laura Alcalá Baker

Sep 27 – Nov 3, 2024

Kilstrom Theatre



This vibrant and poignant adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez’s New York Times bestseller follows Júlia, a Chicago high schooler who is definitely not your perfect Mexican daughter. That’s her older sister Olga’s role. But everything in Júlia’s life weighs heavier after Olga dies in a tragic accident, leaving Júlia to manage her family’s grief and unravel the secret truth — that her sister may not have been so perfect after all.



As she struggles with the all-too-real challenges of coming of age in Chicago and the sense that she’s failing to live up to her family’s expectations, Júlia barely clings onto her dream of becoming a writer and is left questioning what she really knows about anything.



I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is a love story to young Chicanas who, in trying to find the truth about the people and the world around them, end up finding themselves.



DCPA Theatre Company Presents

Olney Theatre Center’s production of

Avaaz

Written and Performed by Michael Shayan

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Oct 4 – Nov 17, 2024

Singleton Theatre



Meet Roya, our fabulous hostess, as she welcomes you into her home to celebrate Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. She’s preparing a feast, but the main attraction is Roya sharing her great American journey from Tehran to “Tehran-geles,” California. Get ready for the time of your life with this hilarious and deeply personal tribute to the playwright’s mother, exquisitely portrayed by the person who knows her best — her son. Traditions, humor, and passionate storytelling transform this tale of family bonds into

an unforgettable theatre event!



Avaaz is a radiant celebration of resilience, rebirth, and joy, brought to life by Emmy-nominated writer and actor Michael Shayan. Join the festivities and get your tickets to this one-person show that has delighted audiences across the nation when it makes its Denver Center debut this fall.





WORLD PREMIERE

In Partnership with Alliance Theatre and Geffen Playhouse

The Reservoir

By Jake Brasch

Directed by Shelley Butler

Jan 17 – Mar 9, 2025

Singleton Theatre



Josh's life is a mess. He’s come home to Denver from NYU to get his life together but can’t manage to stay sober. Struggling with fogginess, memory loss, shame, and regret, he finds unlikely allies in his four loveable grandparents.



Desperate for camaraderie, Josh resolves to bring his grandparents along with him on the road to recovery. He pressures them into playing memory games. He drags them to Jazzercise class. He

forces them to eat spinach by the handful. Eventually, he slams up against the limits of his quest. When he can no longer help his grandparents, they begin to help him.



The Reservoir, by Denver native Jake Brasch, left audiences buzzing at the 2023 Colorado New Play Summit. Join us for the World Premiere production of this hilarious and heartbreaking story at the DCPA next season!



WORLD PREMIERE

The Suffragette’s Murder

By Sandy Rustin

Directed by Margot Bordelon

Feb 7 – Mar 9, 2025

Kilstrom Theatre



On the morning of July 5, 1857, an eclectic group of tenants bustle about their Manhattan boarding house, arranging the final details of a clever scheme they hope to pull off in the name of the budding women’s suffrage movement. As they prepare to host an important secret gathering, they receive an unexpected visit from a constable. One of the tenants has been murdered.



The odd bunch must then band together in an elaborate ruse to throw the constable off their scent. His investigation, however, reveals much more than murder motives and rabble-rousing. It becomes an examination of early American suffrage movements, the struggle to define “a woman’s place,” and the political systems that have historically sought to snuff out feminist voices.



The Suffragette’s Murder, a farcical who-done-it by Sandy Rustin (Clue, Broadway’s The Cottage) and a runaway audience favorite at the 2023 Colorado New Play Summit, makes its highly anticipated world premiere at the Denver Center this winter!



Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Directed by Chris Coleman

Apr 11 – May 18, 2025

Wolf Theatre



Feast on the Denver Center’s production of a beloved sci-fi musical that has rocked the globe for generations!



The meek, yet nurturing, Seymour Krelborn is perennially down on his luck. Working at a flower shop on Skid Row, he is constantly berated by his boss, Mr. Mushnik. He’s infatuated with his co-worker Audrey, but she is caught in a toxic relationship with a sadistic dentist. One day, Seymour chances upon a strange and mysterious new plant cutting, which he nurses back to health. When he discovers the flytrap’s appetite for human blood, it thrives and begins to sing for its supper. But when Audrey II’s bloodlust becomes insatiable, Seymour must take a stand to prevent the carnivorous plant from world domination.



Unforgettable musical numbers, including the title track, “Skid Row,” and “Suddenly, Seymour,” will provide a massive dose of nostalgia for theatre-lovers. For newcomers to musical comedies, Little Shop of Horrors provides a delicious introduction to the joyful, larger-than-life world of Broadway.



The Hot Wing King

By Katori Hall

Directed by Timothy Douglas

Apr 25 – May 25, 2025

Kilstrom Theatre



On the eve of the annual “Hot Wang Festival” in Memphis, Tennessee, Cordell Crutchfield thinks he has finally found a recipe that will land him the coveted title of Hot Wang King. He has assembled a raucous team of sous chefs, comprised of his beau Dwayne and close friends Big Charles and Isom. The four-

man team is cooking with plenty of spice and innuendo on prep night until a family emergency thrusts Dwayne’s troubled nephew into the mix. Tensions boil over into heated arguments — and one team member starts messing with Cordell’s secret sauce.



With the crown, prize money, and their relationship on the line, Cordell and Dwayne are forced to reckon with what it means to be a Black man, a father figure, and part of a loving family. Winner of

the 2021 Pulitzer Prize, The Hot Wing King by Katori Hall is a boisterous, in-your-face dramedy that is guaranteed to leave you salivating for a second helping.



ADDED ATTRACTIONS



A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by Richard Hellesen

Music by David de Berry

Directed by Anthony Powell

Nov 22 – Dec 29, 2024

Wolf Theatre



Celebrating 30 years of A Christmas Carol at the Denver Center!

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption.



Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, the DCPA Theatre Company’s production is “a splendidly festive tradition” (BroadwayWorld) that illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations.



Colorado New Play Summit

Mar 1 & 2, 2025

Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex



Our stories start with you...



At the Colorado New Play Summit, it’s your time to shine as you meet some of theatre’s most ambitious writers while helping them fine-tune their newest works. Listen to play readings by fabulous actors, give your feedback on where you think the story should go, and enjoy two fully produced Theatre Company productions: the world premiere of The Reservoir and The Suffragette’s Murder, both of which were featured readings at the 2023 Summit.



The inspiration doesn’t stop with the plays. Talk with the featured playwrights, directors, actors and other creatives over tasty meals and at special events like the Summit Wrap Party. It’s your chance to meet the brightest minds in the craft and play an integral part in the future of Colorado theatre.



