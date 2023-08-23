A Night of Indigenous Comedy Comes to the Fine Arts Center

Adrianne Chalepah will headline with Jordan Jayi on Friday, September 15, 2023, with Joshua Emerson taking the stage as the opening act.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

A Night of Indigenous Comedy Comes to the Fine Arts Center

From Netflix and Amazon comedy specials to NBC Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, Adrianne Chalepah will bring her unique Native take on the world back to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Chalepah will headline with Jordan Jayi on Friday, September 15, 2023, with Joshua Emerson taking the stage as the opening act. This is a return to the FAC for Chalepah, who last performed here in 2019.

"Within Indigenous communities at this moment, the big question is ‘What is Native?’ and for us, it’s ‘What is Native comedy?’” said Chalepah. “There isn’t a consensus and that’s okay. I love it. It just demonstrates how diverse we are.”

Chalepah, a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, began her stand-up career at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, where she studied film production, journalism, and Indigenous history. Upon graduating, she joined the popular Native stand-up group, “49 Laughs Comedy,” and co-founded “Three Sisters Comedy.” Also an acclaimed actress, the mother of four can be seen on FX’s Reservation Dogs, Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, and Netflix’s Spirit Rangers.

Jordan Jayi, hailing from the Muscogee (Creek), Choctaw, and Mississippi Choctaw tribes, will share the stage with Chalepah. She has pursued stand-up comedy since 2020 and quickly rose to be one of Oklahoma’s most popular comedy producers, hosts, and comics.

Finally, Joshua  Emerson, the opening act for the Night of Indigenous Comedy, is a Dine’ (Navajo) comedian, writer, and actor based in Denver. He is the Co-Chair of the Denver American Indian Commission and a founding member of the award-winning comedy troupe and production company, DeadRoom Comedy.

Don’t forget, pre-theatre dining is back! Please join us for a buffet dinner in Taste before the show.




Recommended For You