A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts: Meet the Full Cast and Creative Team

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company has reveraled the full cast and creative team for the enchanting Stephen Sondheim musical A Little Night Music.

"The Theatre Company season is kicking off with a beloved musical filled with love, comedy and beautiful music by one of the greatest composers of all time, Stephen Sondheim,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “I can’t wait for audiences to see the magic and elegance that will be launching a beautiful season of thrilling adventures.”

Tickets for A Little Night Music are now on sale. For more information, visit denvercenter.org.

A Little Night Music will feature Leslie Alexander (My Fair Lady, National Tour) as Madame Armfeldt, Colin Anderson (Carousel, Broadway) as Mr. Erlanson/Frid, Sydney Chow (Camelot, The Muny) as Anne Egerman, Jennifer DeDominici (The Light in the Piazza, Central City Opera) as Mrs. Anderssen, Alexis Gordon (The Sound of Music, Stratford Festival) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Cate Hayman (Cabaret, San Francisco Playhouse) as Petra, Jenny Kay Hoffman (42nd Street, The Rev Theatre Company) as Swing, Victoria Huston-Elem (Gypsy, Goodspeed) as Mrs. Segstrom, Zachary James (South Pacific, Broadway) as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway) as Henrik Egerman, Steven C. Rich (The Color Purple, DCPA) as Mr. Lindquist, Marco Alberto Robinson (The 39 Steps, DCPA) as Swing, Soara-Joye Ross (Les Miserables, Broadway) as Desiree Armfeldt, Annie Sherman (The Sound of Music, National Tour) as Mrs. Nordstrom, and Ed Staudenmayer (Girl from the North Country, Broadway) as Fredrik Egerman. Sharing the role of Fredrika Armfeldt is Sydney D’Angelo (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) and Sophia Dotson (Fun Home, Miners Alley Playhouse).

A Little Night Music will be directed by Artistic Director Chris Coleman (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA) with choreography by Candy Brown (Once on this Island, Aurora Fox), music direction by Angela Steiner (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), scenic design by Robert Mark Morgan (Twelfth Night, DCPA), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA), lighting design by Pablo Santiago (Quixote Nuevo, DCPA), sound design by Ken Travis (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), voice and dialect coaching by Jeffrey Parker (The 39 Steps, DCPA), fight and intimacy choreography by Samantha Egle (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA), dramaturgy by LeeAn Kim Torske (Small Mouth Sounds, A Red Orchid Theatre), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, Ph.D. (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA), casting by Chad Murnane, CSA (Into the Woods, Hollywood Bowl) and Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), and stage management by Michael G. Morales (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA), Corin Davidson (The Color Purple, DCPA), and Sage Hughes (Theater of the Mind, DCPA).

Performance Details:

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Sep 1 – Oct 8, 2023

Wolf Theatre

Music and Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Book by HUGH WHEELER

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Suggested by a Film by Ingmar Bergman

Originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Harold Prince

Directed by Chris Coleman

Choreography by Candy Brown

ABOUT A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Winner of seven Tony Awards, A Little Night Music has inspired decades of theatre-lovers with its masterful music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (Into the Woods, West Side Story), an unforgettable book by Hugh Wheeler (Candide, Sweeney Todd), and its iconic number, “Send in the Clowns.”

Love makes fools of us all. Lean into the comedy of it with A Little Night Music, which traces the plotting, flirting, and foibles of three affluent couples in circa-1900 Sweden. In the perpetual twilight of the Nordic summer, lovers waltz in and out of each other’s lives and arms during a weekend romp in the country.

Join the DCPA Theatre Company for a lighthearted, airy production of one of Sondheim’s most beloved musicals!