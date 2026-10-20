A CELTIC CHRISTMAS is Coming to Colorado Venues This November
Performances take place at Rialto Theater Center on Friday, November 20, 2026 at Robert & Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 22, 2026.
A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, featuring electrifying turns by a roster of World Champion Irish dancers including stars of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, performs at Rialto Theater Center on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 8:00pm in Loveland and at Robert & Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 2:00pm and 6:00pm in Denver, as part of its acclaimed international tour. A follow-up to the company's worldwide hit A Taste of Ireland, this yuletide extravaganza offers a memorable blend of storytelling, live music, breathtaking dancing, and Irish warmth.
In A Celtic Christmas, the curtain rises on a cozy Irish pub at Christmas, where a band strikes up and from the first pint, the audience becomes part of the party. Live tap battles ensue, crooners give voice to the great Irish pub ballads, and lighthearted comedy gives way to an Irish sing-along that turns a theatre full of strangers into one enormous Christmas revel. At the heart of this festive treat is a love story between a humble lad from Tyrone and a spirited young woman from a wealthy Athenry family, whose chance meeting under the mistletoe turns into a star-crossed romance beset by trials. All ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic finale that captures the joy of the holiday season.
The cast features World Champions Mary Conway and Clara Sheppard and six-time World Champion Barry Teague, alongside a full company of champion Irish dancers, singers, and a live band. (NOTE: Casting subject to change.) Audiences will also see Gavin Shevlin, two-time World Champion and one of the most talked-about Irish dancers performing today.
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