Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: THE BODYGUARD Begins Performances In Denmark Next Month

pixeltracker

I alt indeholder forestillingen flere end 20 af Whitney Houstons allerstørste hits.

Aug. 26, 2021  
VIDEO: THE BODYGUARD Begins Performances In Denmark Next Month

THE BODYGUARD - THE MUSICAL er baseret på den moderne filmklassiker The Bodyguard fra 1992 med Whitney Houston og Kevin Costner i hovedrollerne. Musicalen er spektakulær hyldest til Whitney Houstons fantastiske sange og indeholder bl.a. filmens megahits: "Run to You", "Queen of the Night", "I Have Nothing", "I'm Every Woman" og ikke mindst Whitney Houstons coverversion af Dolly Parton-nummeret "I Will Always Love You".

I alt indeholder forestillingen flere end 20 af Whitney Houstons allerstørste hits inkl. "Saving All My Love", "Greatest Love of All", "How Will I Know", "I Wanna Dance with Somebody", "So Emotional", "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" og "One Moment in Time".

Filmen The Bodyguard var en kolossal succes, og omsatte for over 400 mio. dollars på verdensplan og solgte herhjemme næsten 700.000 biografbilletter. Succesen skyldtes ikke mindst Whitney Houstons musik, og soundtracket har solgt flere end 45 mio. eksemplarer og er dermed det bedst sælgende soundtrack nogensinde. I alt indeholder forestillingen flere end 20 af Whitney Houstons allerstørste hits!


Related Articles View More Denmark Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Improvisers Colin Mochrie And Brad Sherwood Come to Paramount Theatre This Fall
  • Jay Pharoah Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Month
  • Brad Williams Announced at Comedy Works Landmark
  • The 8th Annual AgriCulture Feast at Centennial Village Museum Will Feature Food & Music By Colorado Talent