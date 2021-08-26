VIDEO: THE BODYGUARD Begins Performances In Denmark Next Month

THE BODYGUARD - THE MUSICAL er baseret på den moderne filmklassiker The Bodyguard fra 1992 med Whitney Houston og Kevin Costner i hovedrollerne. Musicalen er spektakulær hyldest til Whitney Houstons fantastiske sange og indeholder bl.a. filmens megahits: "Run to You", "Queen of the Night", "I Have Nothing", "I'm Every Woman" og ikke mindst Whitney Houstons coverversion af Dolly Parton-nummeret "I Will Always Love You".

I alt indeholder forestillingen flere end 20 af Whitney Houstons allerstørste hits inkl. "Saving All My Love", "Greatest Love of All", "How Will I Know", "I Wanna Dance with Somebody", "So Emotional", "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" og "One Moment in Time".

Filmen The Bodyguard var en kolossal succes, og omsatte for over 400 mio. dollars på verdensplan og solgte herhjemme næsten 700.000 biografbilletter. Succesen skyldtes ikke mindst Whitney Houstons musik, og soundtracket har solgt flere end 45 mio. eksemplarer og er dermed det bedst sælgende soundtrack nogensinde.