THE INHERITANCE Comes to the Royal Danish Opera

In Manhattan, a generation after the height of the AIDS epidemic, Eric, a sensitive soul, and a talented yet self-destructive writer, Toby, share a turbulent love affair that tears everyone around them apart. While the United States, where Trump wins the presidency, is becoming more and more polarised, the world around them seems to be collapsing.

Their lives are linked to several other fates, which has dire consequences for them all. Some are haunted by the past, while others are hungry for a future.

The Inheritance is the story of three generations of gay men searching for the legacy that binds us together as human beings and lovers. It is a tale of the generation that followed those affected by the AIDS epidemic.

Inspired by E.M. Forster's classic novel dealing with social relationships, love and lifestyles, Howards End, young American playwright Matthew Lopez poses the question: What do we owe those who lived and loved before us, and what responsibility do we have for future generations?

Resident director Thomas Bendixen stages this gripping tale, which has been compared to Tony Kushner's landmark neoclassical Angels in America.

Winner of more awards for Best New Play than any other show in West End history, including the Tony Award 2020 and the Olivier Award 2019.

The performance is in two parts played over two evenings and as a marathon performance on weekends.

Winner of Tony Award 2020, Olivier Award 2019, Critics' Circle Award 2019, Evening Standard Theatre Award 2018, WhatsOnStage Award 2019 and South Bank Sky Awards 2019.

The Inheritance is performed in Danish.

Drama publisher: Nordiska ApS - Copenhagen

Performances run 25 March - 13 May.