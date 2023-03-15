Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE INHERITANCE Comes to the Royal Danish Opera

Thirteen actors are on stage in this critically acclaimed drama in two parts, which is featured over two evenings and staged as a full-day performance on weekends.

Mar. 15, 2023  
THE INHERITANCE Comes to the Royal Danish Opera

In Manhattan, a generation after the height of the AIDS epidemic, Eric, a sensitive soul, and a talented yet self-destructive writer, Toby, share a turbulent love affair that tears everyone around them apart. While the United States, where Trump wins the presidency, is becoming more and more polarised, the world around them seems to be collapsing.

Their lives are linked to several other fates, which has dire consequences for them all. Some are haunted by the past, while others are hungry for a future.

The Inheritance is the story of three generations of gay men searching for the legacy that binds us together as human beings and lovers. It is a tale of the generation that followed those affected by the AIDS epidemic.

Inspired by E.M. Forster's classic novel dealing with social relationships, love and lifestyles, Howards End, young American playwright Matthew Lopez poses the question: What do we owe those who lived and loved before us, and what responsibility do we have for future generations?

Resident director Thomas Bendixen stages this gripping tale, which has been compared to Tony Kushner's landmark neoclassical Angels in America.

Winner of more awards for Best New Play than any other show in West End history, including the Tony Award 2020 and the Olivier Award 2019.

The performance is in two parts played over two evenings and as a marathon performance on weekends.

Winner of Tony Award 2020, Olivier Award 2019, Critics' Circle Award 2019, Evening Standard Theatre Award 2018, WhatsOnStage Award 2019 and South Bank Sky Awards 2019.

The Inheritance is performed in Danish.

Drama publisher: Nordiska ApS - Copenhagen

Performances run 25 March - 13 May.




GIANT STEPS is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera Photo
GIANT STEPS is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
Jerome Robbins was one of the greatest showmen the United States has ever fostered. He effortlessly moved between modern Broadway dance and sublime classical ballet. Discover three of his greatest works in Giant Steps.
HALFDANS SENSE AND NONSENSE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera Photo
HALFDAN'S SENSE AND NONSENSE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
Unleash your imagination! You are invited on a wild and rambling ride through a fantasy universe where the moon is a fried egg, and the rocket landing module is inhabited by a ballerina. Here, forests of things stretch into the sky to become stardust. Imaginative curiosity generates tales of candy animals, aquarium fishermen, egg girls and chewing gum kings. Welcome to Halfdan’s sprawling fables – a wonderful place to be!
Review: MISS SAIGON at Det Ny TEATER Photo
Review: MISS SAIGON at Det Ny TEATER
What did our critic think of MISS SAIGON at DET NY TEATER?
Mozarts Opera COSI FAN TUTTI is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera Photo
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til Così fan tutte, der flyder over af iørefaldende arier og ensembler. Così fan tutte var den første Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete på Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.

More Hot Stories For You


GIANT STEPS is Now Playing at the Royal Danish OperaGIANT STEPS is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
March 13, 2023

Jerome Robbins was one of the greatest showmen the United States has ever fostered. He effortlessly moved between modern Broadway dance and sublime classical ballet. Discover three of his greatest works in Giant Steps.
HALFDAN'S SENSE AND NONSENSE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish OperaHALFDAN'S SENSE AND NONSENSE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
February 24, 2023

Unleash your imagination! You are invited on a wild and rambling ride through a fantasy universe where the moon is a fried egg, and the rocket landing module is inhabited by a ballerina. Here, forests of things stretch into the sky to become stardust. Imaginative curiosity generates tales of candy animals, aquarium fishermen, egg girls and chewing gum kings. Welcome to Halfdan’s sprawling fables – a wonderful place to be!
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI is Now Playing at the Royal Danish OperaMozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
February 9, 2023

Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til Così fan tutte, der flyder over af iørefaldende arier og ensembler. Così fan tutte var den første Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete på Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI Comes to Royal Danish Opera Next MonthMozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI Comes to Royal Danish Opera Next Month
January 30, 2023

Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til Così fan tutte, der flyder over af iørefaldende arier og ensembler. Così fan tutte var den første Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete på Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI to Play Royal Danish Opera in FebruaryMozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI to Play Royal Danish Opera in February
January 29, 2023

Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til Così fan tutte, der flyder over af iørefaldende arier og ensembler. Così fan tutte var den første Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete på Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.
share