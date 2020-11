Students from Ursuline, Salesianum and Cab Calloway for the Arts performed at Cool Spring Park.

The Ursuline Academy Theater moved its fall musical, "Songs for a New World," outside because of COVID-19.

With the school as a backdrop, students from Ursuline, Salesianum and Cab Calloway for the Arts performed at Cool Spring Park.

Watch the students perform "On the Deck of a Sailing Ship" in the video below!

