Resident Ensemble Players Announces 2022-2023 Season

The Resident Ensemble Players, the professional theatre company in residence at the University of Delaware, has announced its 2022-2023 Season. The upcoming season brings a sensational selection of comedy and tragedy!

The REP opens the season of plays with Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring, running from Nov. 3 through Nov. 20. You thought your family was crazy? Meet the Brewsters. Mortimer Brewster discovers his seemingly sweet old aunts have a nasty habit of poisoning lonely old men with a glass of elderberry wine laced with "arsenic, strychnine, and just a pinch of cyanide". Add to the mix Mortimer's crazy brothers Teddy, who believes he is Theodore Roosevelt, and Jonathan, a homicidal fugitive who looks like Frankenstein's monster thanks to a botched plastic surgery. The resulting chaos as Mortimer tries to wrangle his outrageous family makes for an uproarious farce, filled with laugh-out-loud hilarity.

The second production of the season is the classic Greek tragedy Medea by Euripides, running Apr. 13 through Apr. 30. What is love worth? What is the cost of betrayal? Medea's love and loyalty to Jason was unquestionable... until his betrayal when he marries another for political gain, leaving Medea banished. Scorned passion and a broken heart lead Medea down a dark path, where her lust for vengeance will come at the ultimate cost.

The REP's Interim Producing Artistic Director Steve Tague says, "We are happy to be producing two great plays, the first an escapist, classic American comedy and the second, an all-too relevant play about the position of women in a man's world."

The 2022-2023 season also introduces the REP's new ChambeREP! The ChambeREP is a series featuring an exciting variety of events, each performing for a single weekend with new programming opportunities at a lower price. The ChambeREP is a celebration of collaboration and the art of performance in all its many forms.

This year's ChambeREP will include a performance of Love Letters, by A.R. Gurney; an original performance art dance piece titled Suite Blackness, Black Dance in Cinema; a Chicago storefront version of a Shakespearean play; and an arts festival featuring the University of Delaware's undergraduate artists.

Tague says, "We're excited to explore new programming opportunities with our ChambeREP. Expect to see some dance, some garage theater, some performance art and a touch of sentiment theater. It's the REP, but as you've never seen it before."

For more information on the REP's season of plays and the ChambeREP, visit www.rep.udel.edu.

TICKETS

A two-show subscription package for the REP's season of plays, on sale in August, offers substantial savings with special subscriber benefits. Single tickets for REP plays and Chamber REP will go on sale in September. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rep.udel.edu, by contacting the REP box office at (302) 831-2204, or visiting in person at the Roselle Center for the Arts located at 110 Orchard Rd. Newark, DE., Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5:00 PM.

The Thompson Theatre in the Roselle Center for the Arts is ADA-compliant and is equipped with a hearing loop system, which works with hearing aid t-coils, cochlear implants, and in-house hearing devices. Wheelchair and other seating requests can be made prior to the performance by calling (302) 831-2204 or emailing cfa-boxoffice@udel.edu.

REP productions are made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

ABOUT THE REP

The Resident Ensemble Players (REP) is a professional theatre company in residence on the campus of the University of Delaware. The REP's mission is to engage audiences throughout the tri-state region and beyond with frequent productions of outstanding classic, modern, and contemporary plays performed in a wide variety of styles that celebrate and demonstrate the range and breadth of an ensemble of nationally respected stage actors.

The REP is committed to creating and expanding audiences for live theatre by offering a diversity of productions at low prices that enable and encourage the attendance of everyone in the region, regardless of background or income.

The REP performs in the Roselle Center for the Arts, 110 Orchard Road, Newark, Delaware on the main campus of the University of Delaware.