The Grand To Announce First Set Of Indoor Performances On June 22

After nearly 450 days of being closed for indoor performances, The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, Delaware will announce the first batch of indoor shows in our 2021-2022 season on June 22 at 10:00am.

"It has been a long road to get to this announcement, but The Grand's team is excited to welcome patrons and artists back inside our three beautiful theaters", says Executive Director Mark Fields. "Please remember that this is just our first announcement of performances and we fully intend to continuing announcing new performances throughout the summer and fall months."

After more than a year of an entire industry shut down, artists and venues are starting to schedule performances again, but the re-emergence of indoor shows will be gradual.

"Re-starting from an extended full stop is complex. Although some outdoor venues are re-opening now, the national performing arts infrastructure have to start from scratch. And, we are still responding to changing circumstances and safety guidelines, especially for indoor shows", says Fields. "Despite the challenges, we're pleased to kick our re-opening off with some wonderful programs."

The Grand will hold a venue presale from June 23 through July 5, allowing subscribers, donors, and current audience members to purchase tickets before the general public.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale July 6 at 10:00am.

The Grand intends to announce its Broadway in Wilmington season, performed at the historic Playhouse on Rodney Square, in July.