The Grand Presents AJ Collier & the Band of Believers In September

Get Gospel at The Grand! This Fall, The Grand will present an evening of Gospel excellence, with AJ Collier & the Band of Believers 7th Year Anniversary and Reunion concert featuring Special Guest Melvin Crispell III and Vincent Bohanan & SOV (September 28). Spend a Saturday night in beautiful Copeland Hall enjoying the soulful musical stylings of these electric performers, with a show full of roof raising original songs as well as gospel favorites.

This performance will be a night of great energetic music and vibrant praise and worship featuring three of gospel music's forerunning artists. AJ Collier is a singer, songwriter, preacher, choir director, praise and worship leader, workshop conductor, entrepreneur, and much more. AJ has served several community choirs, groups, and organizations all across the country. From storefront churches to arenas of thousands, he has served and performed with the same passion and fervency in each space.

The Band of Believers, also known as B.O.B., is celebrating its 7th anniversary of creating music with AJ Collier. In July of 2017, the Philadelphia based Gospel choir released their first hit single, “I Believe God”, which made it to the top ten songs on the iTunes Gospel charts. In June of 2018, their first full album was released, entitled “The Believers Soundtrack”. This versatile album also made it to the top ten songs on the iTunes gospel charts. From this album, the hit worship ballad “OneThing” swept the country, as well as the single “Always", originally recorded by the Northern Delaware Chapter of GMWA.

For this special one-night engagement at The Grand, AJ Collier & the Band of Believers will be joined by acclaimed singer Melvin Crispell III, as well as popular worship group Vincent Bohanan & SOV. Melvin Crispell III, son of world-renowned Gospel musicians Melvin Crispell, Jr., and Tunesha Crispell, won season 9 of BET's “Sunday Best” in 2019, which was followed by the release of his debut album “I've Got A Testimony” in 2020. In 2023, he released his sophomore album, “NO FAILURE”. For his music, Melvin Crispell III has been nominated for Grammy and Dove awards. Most recently, he won “Best Male Artist of the Year” and “Best Traditional Male Artist of the Year” at the 2024 Stellar Awards-the premier awards ceremony for gospel music.

For the last decade, Brooklyn based Worship artist Vincent Bohanan and his fellowship choir, The Sound of Victory (SOV), have been performing for sold out audiences worldwide. The choir consists of 50+ young singers and musicians, commuting from across the New York City Metropolitan area and as far as NJ, CT, and DMV. Highlights include recording with Grammy Award winning gospel artist Cece Winans, backing up P. Diddy during the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend & Bad Boy Reunion Tour, Mariah Carey's “All I Want for Christmas” Tour, The Dorinda Clark Show, and more. SOV has also been a featured choir for Bishop Hezekiah Walker's annual Resurrection Sunday Concert, sharing the stage with many celebrity gospel artists. After releasing their third single “We Win: The Kingdom Declaration”, which premiered at #1 on the Billboard's Single's Chart, SOV was nominated for two Stellar Awards. They are signed with Hez House Music Label, under the umbrella of RCA Records.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577.

The fastest and easiest way to guarantee the best seats is to purchase online. Purchasers are reminded that the more shows they buy, the more they save! Purchasing 3 shows will save you 10%* per ticket and purchasing 6 shows will save you 20%* per ticket, along with free parking vouchers and a dining discount card to many of the local restaurants (*offer does include Broadway in Wilmington).

New shows will be announced throughout the year, so patrons should visit TheGrandWilmington.org for details about upcoming exciting acts and performers.

All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit www.TheGrandWilmington.org for up-to-date information.

These programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.

