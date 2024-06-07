THE MUSIC MAN Comes to the Riverfront Theater in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Second Street Players will present "The Music Man" from Friday to Sunday, July 12 to 14, and July 19 to 21, at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

Friday shows begin at 7 p.m.; Saturday shows begin at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $27 with a $1 discount available to seniors, students and theater members.

"With almost no publicity, ticket sales are already strong," said John H. Hulse, director. "I encourage everyone to make plans to bring the whole family to this."

"The Music Man," with music, book and lyrics by Meredith Willson, is based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey with additional lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman. It follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band he vows to organize - despite the fact he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian the librarian, and the rest is musical theater history.

Chris Ennis as Harold Hill and Lorraine Leavel as Marian Paroo lead a 40-member ensemble cast including Abigail Aleman, Marvin Birzer, Joseph Bradshaw, Melissa Brown, Xavier Cannon, Kaitlin Colegrove, Ridge Collins, Colby Crawford, Greg Ellis, Jakob Faulkner, Alexis Formica, Scarlett Gleason, Steven Gleason, Cheryl Graves, Valorie Hailey, Cam Harris, Dulcena Kemmerlin, Zoe Kemmerlin, Alan Krisfalusi, Melissa Mann, Wesley Mann, Gabe Marine, Heather Marine, Johanna Marine, Levi Marine, Susan Newark, Devin Petka, Rece Pope, Jim Purcell, McKenna Purcell, Benjamin Rose, Alexandria Schmiedlin, Lars Skye, Luke Stutzman, Sammi Tibbitt, Justin Truitt and Lily Truitt.

In addition to Hulse, the production team includes Diane Trautman, musical director; Devon Spencer Lynch, choreographer; Ann Nichols, producer; Becky Craft and Steve Manuel, creative associates; Donna Flomp, stage manager; Dawn Nickerson, assistant stage manager; Julie Gleason, costumes; Ed O'Connor, set design; John Moller, lighting design; Lezlie Eustis, lights; Len Willens, photographer; Alex Shaw, sound; Marcie Clark, assistant to the director; Kendall Lynch, junior tech assistant; SaraKate Hammer, Laura Howard and Ann Nichols, publicity; and John Zinzi, webmaster.

To purchase tickets, go to secondstreetplayers.com.

