THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Will Be Performed by Possum Point Players Next Month

If you're ready to get lost in the fifties, Possum Point Players is the place to go as they present "The Marvelous Wonderettes," opening Sept. 10 on the Possums' outdoor stage. Featuring more than 30 classic 50s and 60s hits, this very musical show is performed Sept. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Shows are 7:30 pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 pm Sundays. Come early for all performances and dance to a '50s-'60s themed playbook provided by DJ Sir Claude!

Tickets are already selling at http://www.possumpointplayers.org. Adult tickets are $27 and seniors and students are $25; there is no upcharge convenience fee for ordering on line from ticketing agent Thundertix. All seats are reserved. For information or to make phone reservations, 302-856-4560.

"The Marvelous Wonderettes" stars Leilani Anupol of Milford; Whitney Cook, Selbyville; Abby Cuesta, Salisbury, MD; and Seaford resident, Rachel Jones. Rehoboth Beach resident John H. Hulse is director and Diane Trautman of Millsboro is music director.

This smash Off-Broadway hit begins at the 1958 Springfield High School Prom! Betty Jean (Whitney), Cindy Lou (Rachel), Missy (Leilani), and Suzy (Abby) are four girls who have hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! A stroke of fate thrusts the four seniors into the spotlight and they end up stage center. Some of the story of their teenaged lives and loves is told as they serenade their classmates (the audience) with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar."

In Act II, the story continues at the 1968 Springfield High School Ten-Year Reunion! The girls talk and sing through the highs and lows they have experienced in the past decade, with '60s hits including "It's My Party," "It's in His Kiss (The Shoop Shoop Song)," "Leader of the Pack," and "Respect." All are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.

Featuring more than thirty classic '50s and '60s hits, "The Marvelous Wonderettes" keeps audience members smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane! Audience members at Possum Hall are expected and encouraged to sway along in their seats and feel the music whether it's the tunes of their own youth or tunes of their grandparents' time.

Director Hulse is hoping to see some vintage prom outfits or maybe some poodle skirts and cuffed up jeans and white t-shirts in the audience as everyone gets lost in the fifties.

The Marvelous Wonderettes is being presented through special arrangement with The Stage Rights, Los Angeles, CA 90041