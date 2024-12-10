Second Street Players to Hold Auditions for PETER PAN AND WENDY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Milford's Second Street Players will hold open auditions for their 2025 spring family show, PETER PAN AND WENDY, adapted by Doug Rand from the J. M. Barrie classic. Directors Rachel Loper and John H. Hulse will hold auditions at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford: Friday, January 3, 2025, at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 5 p.m.

ï»¿Auditioners, young people (ages 7 and up) and adults of all ages, should be ready to tell a one minute tale of a funny familiar fairy tale, story, or personal experience. Auditioners should come comfortably dressed to move and play, as we may do some group theater games. The show is performed by a large cast of young (and young-at-heart) people, ages 7 - 77+.Preference may be given to auditioners who are available for the entire rehearsal period, beginning January 13. Cast members should be available for technical rehearsals scheduled for March 16-27, and must be available for all performances March 28, 29, 30.

Rediscover the loopy fun and the darker corners of J.M. Barrie's original novel with this faithful, fast-moving adaptation. When the carefree and careless Peter Pan flies into the nursery of the Darling home, Wendy follows her instincts for maternity and adventure, bringing her little brothers along to the magical Neverland to take care of the motherless Lost Boys. Soon the Darling children are swept into Peter's deadly battle with Captain Hook and his mostly-fearsome pirate crew. With so much excitement, why ever go home again...?

Those unable to attend the audition but interested in auditioning and those looking for more information, may contact directors Rachel Loper at 302-393-6870 and John H. Hulse at 302-245-4147. Â Character descriptions can be found at www.secondstreetplayers.com. Second Street Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of production.

SSP programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

Comments