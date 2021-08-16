Second Street Players Will Perform CAUGHT IN THE NET This Fall

Caught in the Net - coming to Second Street Players' Riverfront Theater this September - promises fast-paced fun and plenty of laughs. Playwright Ray Cooney, well known for his hilarious satirical farces, brings traditional British bawdiness to the theme of an ordinary guy with an extraordinary love life.

Christina Miller directs this sequel to Cooney's wildly popular Run for Your Wife, which was staged by SSP in 2019. In this installment, the bigamist taxi driver John Smith still keeping his two families in different parts of London, both happy and blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage children, a girl from one family and a boy from the other, have met on the Internet and are anxious to meet in person since they have so much in common: their surname and having a taxi driving dad!

Keeping them apart plunges John into a hell hole of his own making. His lodger Stanley could be a savior, but he is about to go on holiday with his decrepit old father who turns up thinking he is already at the guest house. The situation spirals out of control as John juggles outrageously with the truth.

All performances of Caught in the Net will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford and are scheduled for September 10, 11, 12 & 17, 18, 19. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $20 with a $1 discount available to seniors, military, students, and our members. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.secondstreetplayers.com. Patrons who need assistance with the ticketing website or with other questions may email info@secondstreetplayers.com, or leave a message at (302) 422-0220.

Caught in the Net is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com). The show is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.