Possum Point Players Looking for Hair and Wig Stylist for Fall Musical SOMETHING ROTTEN

Possum Point Players, Director Jim Hartzell and Makeup Chair, Donna deKuyper are looking for help with the fall musical comedy Something Rotten in the area of wig and hair styling.



Something Rotten, which will be on stage at Possum Hall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from September 27 through October 6, takes place in 1590, near the end of the Elizabethan era and the time of William Shakespeare. So, hairstyles and wigs were prominent during that age.



“We are looking for a volunteer or volunteers who might be able to devote some time to designing, and possibly assisting the cast with proper styling and care.



More information can be obtained by contacting deKuyper (donnadek@comcast.net) or Hartzell at jimpsu2022@gmail.com

