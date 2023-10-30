Second Street Players Perform A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL Beginning Next Month

Second Street Players Perform A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL Beginning Next Month

Second Street Players presents the joyful family production, "A Christmas Carol: The Musical," at the Riverfront Theater; 2 S Walnut St; Milford, DE 19963. Performances will take place on November 24, 25, December 1, and 2, 2023, at 7 PM; and November 26 and December 3, 2023 at 2 PM. Tickets are $25 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, and members. To purchase tickets or learn more, please go to Click Here.

"A Christmas Carol: The Musical" provides a wonderfully fresh look at Charles Dickens' unforgettable classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghostly visits he receives one Christmas Eve. Music and lyrics are provided by Broadway veterans Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island). The book was written by Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent. Originally produced at The Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City, this beloved Christmas tale of redemption and hope is sure to provide a festive afternoon or evening of entertainment for the whole family!

Ebenezer Scrooge is portrayed by Chuck Rafferty and the musical's ensemble cast includes Abigail Aleman, Haley Atallian, Francisco Brizuela, Melissa Brown, Angelina Chituck, Marcie Clark, Allyson Crane,Colby Crawford, Halie Davis, Mickenzie Davis, Jakob Faulkner, Karen Fitzpatrick, Ben Foust, Cheryl Graves, Minor Hardin, Cam Harris, Len Hodges-Goettl, Lori Ann Johnson, Dulcena Kemmerlin, Kendall Lynch, Levi Marine, Ashlynn McDevitt, Susan Newark, Ralph Peluso, Charli Rhine, Parker Rhine, Benjamin Rose, Xavier Ruark, Lorenzo Skye, Cheyanne Story, Pamella A. Taylor, Justin Truitt, Lily Truitt, William J. Walton, and Dana Willens.

The production team includes John H. Hulse, director; Ann Nichols, producer; Diane Trautman, musical director; Julianna Markel, choreographer; Steve Manuel, assistant director; Dawn Nickerson, stage manager and set artist; Len Willens, stage manager and show photographer; Lezlie Eustis, Alex Shaw, lights and sound; Heather Marine, assistant to the directors; Julie Gleason, Lorraine Leavel, Rachael Loper, Carol Torrey, costumes; Becky Craft, special FX makeup; Donna Flomp, Janice Hall, Dawn Nickerson, props; and Ed O'Connor, set design and construction.

"A Christmas Carol: The Musical" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Second Street Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.




