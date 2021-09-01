Second Street Players Announces 2022 Season and Call for Directors

Second Street Players has announced its 2022 season and is calling for potential Directors to submit applications by September 12, 2021.

SSP is looking ahead to a full season of live performances after cancellations and modifications to its 2020 and 2021 seasons due to COVID-19. The SSP board has selected a sensational and varied season which includes the musical Oliver!, originally planned for 2021, as well as a madcap comedy, a murder mystery, a whimsical play, and a new twist on a holiday classic. The season also includes three Children's Theater shows.

Individuals interested in directing a show in the 2022 season should submit an application by September 12, 2021, to thebus1968@yahoo.com. Applications can be found online at www.secondstreetplayers.com. Directors for Oliver! and Children's Theater shows Bedtime Stories and The Big Bad Musical have already been selected as these shows were moved from previous seasons. Show descriptions, their publishers and performance dates are listed below.

SSP's 2022 Main Stage Shows:

Bermuda Avenue Triangle

(Jan. 28, 29, 30 and Feb. 4, 5, 6)

This outrageous comedy by the authors of Lovers and Other Strangers concerns the adventures of a Jewish widow and an Irish widow whose successful daughters move them to Las Vegas, where they share a retirement village condo. On an excursion, they are saved from a mugger by a charming if not quite sober gambler who is short on cash. They allow him to curl up on the living room floor and he manages to sweet talk his way into both ladies' beds. Each situation is rife with the outrageous, excessive comedy that endears these playwrights to audiences everywhere. Published by Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com).

Murder on the Orient Express

(Apr. 15, 16, 17 and 22, 23, 24). Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again. Published by Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com).

Oliver!

(July 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, and 22, 23, 24). This Tony-winning musical, based on Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist, is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece. The streets of Victorian England will come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. The boy escapes to London and finds temporary acceptance with a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly but sinister Fagin. Oliver! won three Tony Awards and features such memorable songs as "Consider Yourself," "As Long As He Needs Me," and "Food Glorious Food." Published by MTI (www.mtishows.com).

Peter and the Starcatcher

(Sept. 9, 10, 11 and 16, 17, 18). This Tony-winning play upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson's best-selling novels with marauding pirates, jungle tyrants, unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Published by MTI (www.mtishows.com).

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge

(Nov. 25, 26, 27 and Dec. 2, 3, 4). A new take on a classic tale! A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. We relive the night in question as all of the characters from A Christmas Carol take the stand. But just what is Scrooge up to? Published by Dramatic Publishing (www.dramaticpublishing.com).

SSP's 2022 Children's Theater Shows:

Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)

(Feb. 25, 26, 27). It's Dad's turn to tell his three rambunctious kids their bedtime stories, but when he gets fuzzy on the details, the classics get creative: a prince with a snoring problem spices up The Princess and The Pea, The Boy Who Cried Wolf cries dinosaur instead, and Rumpelstiltskin helps turn all that pesky gold into straw. You may think you know your fairy tales, but not the way Dad tells them! Published by Playscripts (www.playscripts.com).

Sally Cotter and the Quest We Follow

(May 13, 14, 15). In this third and final installment, Sally has just bought a copy of the last book in her favorite series of novels. But if she finishes reading it, will the magic all be...over? As she sleeps on it, Sally once again dreams she's a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. With the help of Professor Albatross Underdrawers and pals Dave and Harmonica, she must uncover the secret of the MacGuffix and face the evil Lord Murderdeath in a final showdown. Whether you've visited Frogbull before or this is your first time in one of Sally's dreams, this wild satire of fandom, fantasy, and a certain magical book series is the loopy comedy for you. Published by Playscripts (www.playscripts.com).

The Big Bad Musical

(Oct. 7, 8, 9). A courtroom has never been livelier or more fun than in this smart and wickedly funny musical where the audience serves as the jury in the biggest trial ever in the fairy-tale world! The notorious Big Bad Wolf is being slapped with a class-action lawsuit by storybooks of quirky characters who want to get even: Little Red Riding Hood, her Grandmother, the Three Little Pigs and the Shepherd in charge of the Boy Who Cried Wolf. With Sydney Grimm as the commentator on live Court TV, the two greatest legal minds in the Enchanted Forest - the Evil Stepmother and the Fairy Godmother - clash in a trial that will be remembered forever after. Published by Pioneer Drama (www.pioneerdrama.com).

Second Street Players is a year-round community theater which produces shows covering practically every genre. Included in our yearly productions, you will find musicals, dramas, comedies, original works, our Children's Theater, and cooperative productions with other cultural groups and schools. The Riverfront Theater is located at 2 South Walnut Street on the south bank of the Mispillion River in scenic downtown Milford, Delaware. The theater is handicapped accessible and can accommodate the hearing impaired.

SSP programs are made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events online at www.DelawareScene.com.