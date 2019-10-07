SSP Fall Productions And Events Announced At Riverfront Theater

This fall will be busy at the Riverfront Theater in downtown Milford. The venue will host two live performances, its annual meeting, and an opportunity to meet the directors of next year's shows. All events are at Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street, Milford. More information is available at www.secondstreetplayers.com.

The Hobbit October 11, 12 & 13

Second Street Players' Children's Theater will perform a stage version of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic novel, The Hobbit. In this suspenseful, fast-moving journey through the sometimes dark, sometimes charming, always compelling world of Middle Earth, Bilbo Baggins is a comfortably well-off hobbit with a love for rousing adventure stories. Real adventures, however, are definitely not his cup of tea. So when Gandalf the wizard knocks at Bilbo's door, bringing with him Thorin Oakenshield, eleven ragged-looking dwarfs, and a contract for an adventure to recover the lost treasure of Lonely Mountain, Bilbo could not be less interested-at first. But Bilbo's love of a good story gets the better of him, and before he knows it, he is off on a perilous quest over mountain and under hill through caves and forest and slimy dark places.

W.J. Walton and Paula Smith direct this adaptation which offers three shows: Friday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. The Friday show is "pay what you can"/donations only; Saturday and Sunday shows are $10/adult and $5/children. Tickets are available at the door.

Mr. Moribund's Theater of Terror October 25 & 26

To get everyone in the Halloween spirit, Mr. Moribund's Theater of Terror is back at Riverfront Theater. On Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26, everyone's favorite horror host, Mr. Moribund will celebrate the fifth anniversary of his Theater of Terror shows. This is a live show in the style of the classic horror host television shows of the 60s and 70s, hosted by Mr. Moribund (W.J. Walton) and a cast of creeps! The feature will be the 1955 classic Tarantula. There will also be a spooky art show, live performances, and a costume contest. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with tickets available at the door.

Annual Meeting November 1, Meet the Directors November 5

Second Street Players (SSP) will host two events open to the public which provide an opportunity to learn more about the theater's activities. On Friday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m., SSP will hold its annual meeting. All members, volunteers and the community are welcome at this casual, potluck event (beverages provided). Business will include the annual report and board elections. On Tuesday, November 5 from 7:00-8:30 p.m., the directors of the shows slated for 2020 will be available to discuss their productions. Anyone with an interest in volunteering, auditioning for or even attending a show next year can come to hear what's in store for 2020.





