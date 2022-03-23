Renee Taylor Brings MY LIFE ON A DIET to Delaware

Delaware Theatre Company announces The Nanny star RenÃ©e Taylor coming to DTC in My Life On A Diet. This uproarious and touching one-woman show, written by RenÃ©e Taylor and Joseph Bologna, and originally directed by Joseph Bologna, runs April 6-17, 2021. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 for adults and $20 for students and can be purchased online at delawaretheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 302-594-1100.

In My Life on a Diet, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Taylor looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie" who used to think that if she ate like star, she just might look and live like one, Taylor dishes out juicy anecdotes about, and weight loss tips from, Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe and Barbra Streisand. She also shares hilarious and poignant stories about Joseph Bologna, her partner in work and life for 52 years. In telling about her highs and lows-on and off the scale-this comedy legend proves that the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

Delaware Theatre Company will be requiring patrons who attend our production of My Life On A Diet, April 6-17, to show proof of vaccination before entering the theatre or a negative COVID test within 48 hours before showtime. Also, following CDC guidelines, we are requiring everyone inside the building to properly wear masks at all times. Performances are held on Delaware Theatre Company's stage, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the beautiful Riverfront.

My Life On A Diet runs April 6-17, 2022. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 and can be purchased online at delawaretheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 302-594-1100. Free parking is available right outside of the theatre on Orange Street and next door at 101 Avenue of the Arts.