Possum Point Players Schedule Second Performance In Their Newly Constructed Outdoor Stage

The Possum Point Players production of the Tony award winning comedy "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" is set to be the group's second presentation in their newly created outdoor stage. The new stage allows comfortable and safely spaced seating for patrons and technically equipped performance space for the cast.

Written by award-winning playwright Christopher Durang, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" runs May 7, 8, 9,14, 15 and 16; Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees, 2 pm. Tickets are $22, $20 for seniors and students, and all seats are reserved. For information and to purchase tickets, go to http://www.possumpointplayers.org or call 302-856-4560.

The winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, the story revolves around the relationships of three middle-aged single siblings who thrive on angst and give the audience lots of reason to laugh. Vanya and Sonia live together after long being caretakers for their aging parents. Masha is an actress of a certain awkward stage of maturity, but it is her career, fading that it may be, that supports them.

As to be expected, the siblings are burdened with names that their professorial parents plucked from Chekhov. That might explain why they are consumed with discussing their lives and loves, and arguing over many things, including the legitimacy of calling their nine cherry trees an orchard. In the midst of dissatisfaction over who will be costumed as a dwarf for the "Sleeping Beauty" character party and whether or not boy-toy Spike should stop texting and keep his clothes on, Masha threatens to sell the house. Now, it's time for the wacky house keeper to cast a spell.

All patrons and volunteers must wear a mask when entering and moving around the facility. Free parking is directly across the street from Possum Hall; passengers can be dropped off and picked up at the theatre driveway. Parking attendants will be present. Prepackaged snacks and water, sodas, beer and wine will be for sale. Patrons are reminded to check the weather and dress appropriately. Rain dates are May 23, 24 and 25.