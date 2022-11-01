Possum Point Players Presents WHITE CHRISTMAS Next Month

Possum Point Players presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical, with Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and Book by David Ives and Paul Blake, Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film and Written For the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank.

The production is directed by Kenney Workman with music director Diane Trautman and choreographer Aimee Voshell-String.

If you've seen the 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye--and we know you have--you know the story. Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two iconic song-and-dance men, follow a sister act to Vermont, only to discover that the nearly-bankrupt lodge they were to perform at is owned by their former commanding general.

But it's the fabulous Irving Berlin score that steals the show! Hit after hit after hit after hit including Happy Holiday, Sisters, Count Your Blessings, Blue Skies, Snow, I Love a Piano, How Deep is the Ocean, I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, and of course...White Christmas.

Performances run December 2-11.