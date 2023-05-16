Possum Point Players Presents SOCIAL SECURITY June 2

Coming to Possum Hall near you, Possum Point Players and sponsor Janney MCH Wealth Management prepare to release the comedy "Social Security" with an opening on Friday, June 2. This story of the ups and downs and upside downs of family dynamics tells a humorous tale of siblings and an unpredictable mom. Add a debonair and famous aging artist to the mix and there are enough laughs to last through every performance on June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Possum Hall is at 441Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. The theatre has ample free parking. For "Social Security," tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students and can be purchased at Click Here or purchased by phone at 302-856-4560. This Andrew Bergman comedy is directed by Peter Cuesta of Salisbury, MD.

In "Social Security," the chic and cool Kahns own a high-end art gallery in New York City, and they move effortlessly in enviable circles of wealthy clientele and talented artists. Their lives could appear to be modern day flawless. In contrast, the Heymans plod along in suburban Mineola outside the city, their daughter is off to college and the husband's CPA career keeps them secure in a stuffy and unfashionable manner.

The family tie that binds them together is the none-too-gracefully maturing mother of the wives in each family. While the Kahns are dining at trendy little East Side dinners, the Heymans are worrying about what anatomical studies their daughter is engaged in and how to quell the kvetching of Mom who lives with them.

One sister and her straightest-laced-ever CPA husband are critical and perhaps stressed and jealous while the other sister is comfortably unaware and guilt free regarding what life might be like with Mom in residence.

Everyone's situation swiftly switches when the Heymans feel they must rush to rescue their delectable daughter from a higher education of total debauchery. In one fell swoop, Mom is packed out of Mineola and unceremoniously deposited with the city dwelling art dealing Kahns.

While the Mineola sister is learning more about life in a faster lane than she ever expected, the City sister is dealing with arguments over where the People magazine is and the outrageous price of name brand peas.

With this scenario, no one is expecting the scene to be set for romance for anyone, but art and learning where magic might still be found could change the course of a family's journey. A world-renowned wealthy artist comes into the mix, and he might prove to be just the ingredient everyone needs.

Cast member Kim Cuesta is from Salisbury, Susannah Griffin is from Rehoboth Beach, Don Megee is a Georgetown resident, Dick Pack lives in Lewes and Rosanne Pack and Kenney Workman live in Milford.

Social Security is presented courtesy of Concord Theatricals. Tickets are on sale now. Follow Possum Point Players on the website, and on Facebook.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization. Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.