Possum Point Players Presents GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER

Possum Point Players open their 2020 season with the stage adaptation of the iconic 1967 film, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner." Show dates are January 31, and February 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway in Georgetown.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20, $19 for seniors and students, and may be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling the ticketline, 302-856-3460.

When it hit the big screen, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" started discussions around dinner tables and in living rooms everywhere. The Players expect those discussions to start or continue after seeing what has been described as an icon of the sixties made into a work relevant to audiences of the 2000's. Just as in the movie, there are surprises, laughs and sentimentally expressed realizations as two families come face to face with issues where they were once each on the other side of the coin.

A resident of Fenwick Island, Director Les Ferguson has assembled a cast that represents five communities from central and southern Delaware. Dulcena Kemmerlin, Jill Lewandowski and Pamella Taylor are from Milford and Bruce Ricketts and Dick Pack are from Lewes. Arthur Paul and Gina Shuck live in Dover, Steven Perry lives in Rehoboth Beach and Abigail Porter is a Seaford resident.

Ferguson said he is enjoying his first experience directing with Possum Point Players. He praised his "great cast" and is extremely pleased with the volunteer support in the designing and building of a set that takes the audience into the dining room and out onto the veranda of the wealthy Drayton family.

Christina and Matt Drayton are the comfortable, liberal parents who are expecting a nicely done steak dinner, but they get a white-hot surprise instead. Their independent daughter, Joanna, brings home an educated and accomplished African American, John Prentice, Jr., who very recently became her fiancé. Their surprise and mixed feelings are matched by that of the fiancé's parents, Mary and John Prentice, Sr.

Mix in some pointed and willingly shared opinions from long-time employees of the domestic and gallery clerk variety and from a priest who is a long-time friend and golf partner, and the menu gets even spicier.

"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" is suitable for general audiences. There is some adult language. Tickets for some performances are already selling fast, an early purchase is recommended in order to get desired seats and performance dates.

"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner"is performed through special arrangements with Playscripts.





