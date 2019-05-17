Possum Point Players Hold Auditions for ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

Possum Point Players announce auditions for the fall comedy, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, written by Joseph Kesselring and directed by John H. Hulse, on Sunday, June 9 and Monday, June 10, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd; Georgetown, Delaware.

The cast requires fourteen actors. Seven charcters are men, three characters are women, and four charcters can be either men or women. Auditions are open to all actors, no prior experience required. Those auditioning will be asked to present a prepared one-minute monologue and will be asked to read from the script.

The cast must be available for all show dates, which are September 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22, 2019.

Those needing more information, or unable to attend the audition, but interested in auditioning or being part of the production crew, should contact John H. Hulse at 302-245-4147.

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE is one of the American theatre's funniest comedies. Drama critic Mortimer Brewster is engaged to the lovely Elaine Harper, but will she fit in with his "unusual" family? Abby and Martha Brewster are known throughout Brooklyn for their many acts of kindness and charity. But Mortimer has just learned that his charming spinster aunts have taken to relieving the loneliness of old men by inviting them in for a nice glass of homemade elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine, and "just a pinch" of cyanide! What else can go wrong? How long can Mortimer keep other crazy relatives in his family tree hidden?

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE is presented by special arrangement with DRAMATISTS PLAY SERVICE, INC.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





