Possum Point Players Adds Saturday Matinee Of RAGTME

The show is the final mainstage show of a season of reprised shows celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the community theatre group.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

With six scheduled shows of Ragtime sold out, Possum Point Players have added a matinee performance at 2:00 pm, Saturday, Sept. 23. The show, sponsored by Kim Benton State Farm, is the final mainstage show of a season of reprised shows celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the community theatre group.

Tickets for the added performance are selling now at  Click Here, or may be purchased by calling 302-856-4560. Possum Hall is at 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. The added Saturday matinee is at 2:00 pm. Ample free parking is available, and all seats are reserved.

“Ragtime” is directed by Kenney Workman and it features a cast of 48 all listed at www.possumpointplayers.org/AboutRagtime2023.html. Well-known names and faces include Lorraine Leavel, Steve Givens, Claudius Bowden, Steven Dow, Beth and Bill Howlett,  Dulcena Kemmerlin, John Zinzi, Steven Perry, Dick Pack, Don Megee.   Newcomers of all ages also join this cast along with many seasoned performers who also will be seen as ensemble members representing the People of Harlem, the Immigrants, and the People of New Rochelle. The youngest actor is 11, the most elderly is 92.

Ragtime is produced through special permission with Music Theater International

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.




