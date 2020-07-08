OperaDelaware Brings Drive-Through-Arias to Community

OperaDelaware is making the most out of their closure, according to Delaware Business Now. They're bringing their performers to the public through drive-throughs and a mobile opera cart.

The company, celebrating its 75th anniversary, had recently cancelled their season due to the current global health crisis.

Last month, OperaDelaware hosted "Drive-Through-Aria" events in their parking lot. Now they are utilizing their new mobile opera cart across the state, at locations such as hospitals and retirement communities.

Read the full story HERE.

OperaDelaware is a professional non-profit opera company with a reputation for excellence in both opera and arts education. OperaDelaware opens the door to bold, vibrant and creative operatic programming that enriches the community, transforms audiences, and encourages dialogue.

OperaDelaware is the only professional opera company in the state and the 11th oldest in the country. It is a source of economic revitalization and a source of arts education for many schools in the area that have none. The company employs nearly 250 full- and part-time local artists and staffers throughout the season and operates on an $800K annual budget.

Artists we have nurtured have performed in major houses throughout the world. We have been the recipient of major grants from national and local organizations and have received numerous awards and recognitions, including the National Endowment for the Arts, Opera America, Governor's Award for the Arts, and National Opera Associations' Service to Children's Opera award. We are a company that still retains the founders' original philosophy of "Opera for Everyone."

