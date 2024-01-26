ON YOUR FEET! to be Presented at The Grand in March

The Grand will present a brand new production of the smash-hit musical ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN. This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. ON YOUR FEET! will play The Playhouse on Rodney Square from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10 for five performances. ON YOUR FEET! is part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Wilmington season presented by Bank of America.

Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! are on sale now at Click Here, by calling 302.888.0200, or by visiting The Playhouse Box Office at 1007 N. Market Street. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and may be placed by calling 302.888.0200.

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN is produced by GFour Productions, Evan Bernardin Productions, Salgado Productions, Midnight Theatricals, Jeremiah J. Harris & Alexander Donnelly, Ordinary Magic, Marc David Levine, Sam & Rob Sutton and GRP Entertainment. It is producedthrough a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals. This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards®. In May 2022, Salgado directed and choreographed the world premiere of ON YOUR FEET! in Spanish at GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington D.C.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our musical will once again be shared with audiences across the United States in this brand-new production of ON YOUR FEET! led by Luis Salgado,” Gloria and Emilio Estefan said about today’s announcement. “We've had tremendous fun sharing our story on the stage since our show first hit Broadway in 2015 and it is our hope that we can continue to inspire and uplift people with its celebratory message, especially at a time when we all need it so much.”

Salgado said, “This story exemplifies the American Dream through the eyes and work ethic of Cuban immigrants. The Estefans have given us permission to dare to dream bigger. They allowed their truth to resonate through their music, penetrating all of us, whether you’re Latine or not. This joy is a gift we want to give to our audiences.”

“We are passionate about opening the door of representation on this tour and nurturing a diverse family both backstage and on stage, with creative team members who are joining us from around the world,” he added. Several creative team members from the Washington D.C. production will join the national tour.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.

The cast of ON YOUR FEET! includes Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan, Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Fajardo, Max Cervantes as José Fajardo, Adela Romero as Consuelo, Emma Heistand as Rebecca, Sophia Yacap as Young Gloria, and Javier Iván as Young Emilio and Nayib. The ensemble of ON YOUR FEET! includes Camila Aldet, Berny Balbuena, Miguel Flores, Madelin Marchant, Sara McGuire, María Moreras, Luis Obed, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Khi'Shawn Robinson, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Glendaliris Torres-Greaux, and Zaiedd Vélez. The swings include Brian Márquez, Matt Rivera andMaya Santiago.

The ON YOUR FEET! band, led by Music Director Daniel Gutierrez (also on keyboard), features Jaime Ibacache Palma (guitar), Colin Taylor (drums), Danny Santiago (bass), Manny Márquez (percussion), Pedro Carrero (trombone) and Roger Torres (trumpet). This world class group of musicians includes GRAMMY winners and nominees, multi-instrumentalists, and artists who have performed with pop and rock legends.

The creative team will include Scenic Design by Clifton Chadick, Lighting Design by Ryan J. O’Gara, Costume Design by Jeannette Christensen, Video Design by Patrick W. Lord, Sound Design by Diego Garzón, Casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, Music Direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, Musical Supervision by Clay Ostwald, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar Hernández.

For more information, visit OnYourFeetMusical.com.

ABOUT ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN

Book by Alexander Dinelaris

Featuring Music Produced and Recorded by Emilio & Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

Originally produced by James L. Nederlander, Estefan Enterprises, Inc., Bernie Yuman, Roy Furman, Terry Allan Kramer, Catherine Adler, Caiola Productions, Reg Grove, IPN/Albert Nocciolino, Stewart F. Lane/Bonner Comley, Pittsburgh CLO, Eva Price, Iris Smith, Broadway Across America, Larry Hischhorn/Double Gemini Productions, Marc David Levine/Burnt Umber Productions, Stella La Rue/Lawrence S. Toppall.

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com.



GLORIA ESTEFAN (Music, Lyrics, Orchestrations)

With seven Grammy Awards and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Gloria Estefan is the most successful Latin crossover performer in the history of pop music. In addition to her 38 #1 hits across the Billboard charts, Gloria recorded the Oscar-nominated song “Music of My Heart” and has received numerous honors and awards over the course of her illustrious career. She has been presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, named BMI Songwriter of the Year, received an American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement and won an MTV Video Music Award, two ACE Awards and multiple Billboard Awards for her many chart-topping hits. Gloria has also been honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, The Kennedy Center Honors, the Ellis Island Congressional Medal of Honor and the Hispanic Heritage Award.

EMILIO ESTEFAN (Music, Lyrics, Orchestrations)

Emilio Estefan is a world-renowned music, television and film producer who has been instrumental in shaping, developing and directing the careers of his superstar wife, Gloria, as well as Shakira, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Jon Secada among many others. With a resume that includes 19 Grammy Awards, Emilio is one of the most successful producers in the music business, blending Latin, pop and world rhythms creating his own unique style and world- wide hits. It is this vision that transcends the music field and spills over into film, television, hotels and restaurants, among other business endeavors, including becoming the first Cuban-born minority stakeholder in an NFL franchise, the Miami Dolphins. Emilio & Gloria were the 2015 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the first time the honor has been bestowed on a married couple.

ALEXANDER DINELARIS (Book)

Alexander Dinelaris is an Academy Award and Golden Globe winner for the screenplay of Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). He is the co-creator and executive producer of the series “The One Percent” for MRC, starring Hilary Swank. He is currently adapting the novel Entering Hades into a feature film with Michael Fassbender. Alex is also currently adapting his play Still Life into a feature film, which he will direct next spring. His film The Year of the Monarchs is in development with Mandalay Entertainment. Alexander is the book writer of The Bodyguard musical and of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s Broadway musical On Your Feet! Other recent work includes his plays Red Dog Howls (New York Theater Workshop), Still Life (Manhattan Class Company), The Chaos Theories (Shotgun Theater) and In This, Our Time(59e59). Mr. Dinelaris is a proud member of the Writer’s Guild and the Dramatists Guild.

LUIS SALGADO (Director & Choreographer)

Luis Salgado is an international director, choreographer and educator from Puerto Rico currently based in New York City. Most recently, he directed the world premiere of On Your Feet! In Spanish at GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington D.C. He was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards. He has appeared on Broadway in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, ROCKY, In The Heights, On Your Feet, as well as Off-Broadway shows and Broadway tryouts The Mambo Kings (Frankie Suarez), Fame on 42nd Street (Joe Vegas, understudy) and Aida, among others. Film credits include: American Gangster, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, Enchanted, the television remake of Dirty Dancing, and Step Up 2: The Streets (Alejandro), for which he also was assistant choreographer. He is the founder/director of R.Evolución Latina, an affiliate of the non-profit organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.