NOISES OFF! Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in September

Performances run September 20–October 8.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Georgetown Resident Wins Possum Point Players Puppet Raffle Photo 4 Georgetown Resident Wins Possum Point Players Puppet Raffle

NOISES OFF! Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in September

Delaware Theatre Company opens its 44th Season with one of the most popular comedies of all time NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn, this Tony Award–winning play is an ingenious backstage farce!

On stage September 20–October 8, NOISES OFF tells the hilarious story of a theater director who must prevent his motley company of actors and an overworked crew from sabotaging his production with their offstage shenanigans— and onstage bedlam!

“I’m delighted to be making my DTC debut with Noises Off!” says director Jennifer Childs. “It is such an iconic piece of comedic theater—the Mount Everest of farces. I have been studying and creating comedy for almost 30 years, and I’m really excited to finally tackle the big one!” “The minute DTC acquired the rights to Noises Off, my first call was to Jen Childs,” says Matt Silva, Executive and Artistic Director. “If you’re doing a comedy like this, Jen is who you want directing it.”




RELATED STORIES - Delaware

1
Audition Dates Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL at Second Street Players Photo
Audition Dates Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL at Second Street Players

Don't miss your chance to audition for 'A Christmas Carol: The Musical' at Second Street Players. Be part of this beloved Christmas tale and join the cast for a festive and entertaining holiday show.

2
Possum Point Players Performs RADIO THEATER 2023 LIVE! Photo
Possum Point Players Performs RADIO THEATER 2023 LIVE!

Possum Point Players presents  Radio Theater 2023 Live! The event is on Friday, September 8, 6:30 p.m. at the Lewes History Revival.

3
Georgetown Resident Wins Possum Point Players Puppet Raffle Photo
Georgetown Resident Wins Possum Point Players Puppet Raffle

Melody Westphal of Georgetown was the winner of the Possum Puppet (Aslan) raffle conducted during the recent PJ’s production of the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.  Melody is the mother of Lorraine Westphal, who had several roles in the production.  The Westphal family also helped with set construction for the show.

4
The Grand Puts Over 50 Performances On Sale For The 2023-2024 Season Photo
The Grand Puts Over 50 Performances On Sale For The 2023-2024 Season

The Grand will open another season starting September 6 with the Byrds co-founder and acclaimed guitarist Roger McGuinn. Learn more about the season lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Delaware SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GODSPELL
Clear Space Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PASS OVER
Resident Ensemble Players (2/08-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL
Second Street Players' Riverfront Theater (11/24-12/03)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
Clear Space Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover the Range of Highlighted Wigs Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/22-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CEMETERY CLUB
Clear Space Theatre (9/21-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Clear Space Theatre (7/05-8/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Strictly Murder
Riverfront Theater (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Acts Showcase
Griffin Theatre (8/26-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEATHTRAP
Resident Ensemble Players (4/11-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You