NOISES OFF! Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in September

Delaware Theatre Company opens its 44th Season with one of the most popular comedies of all time NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn, this Tony Award–winning play is an ingenious backstage farce!

On stage September 20–October 8, NOISES OFF tells the hilarious story of a theater director who must prevent his motley company of actors and an overworked crew from sabotaging his production with their offstage shenanigans— and onstage bedlam!

“I’m delighted to be making my DTC debut with Noises Off!” says director Jennifer Childs. “It is such an iconic piece of comedic theater—the Mount Everest of farces. I have been studying and creating comedy for almost 30 years, and I’m really excited to finally tackle the big one!” “The minute DTC acquired the rights to Noises Off, my first call was to Jen Childs,” says Matt Silva, Executive and Artistic Director. “If you’re doing a comedy like this, Jen is who you want directing it.”