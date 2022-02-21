Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Meet the Creative Team: OTHER WORLD Opening at Delaware Theater Company, February 23

OTHER WORLD - A New Original Musical premieres at Delaware Theater Company

Feb. 21, 2022  

Meet the Creative Team: OTHER WORLD Opening at Delaware Theater Company, February 23 I had the extreme pleasure of chatting with creative team members of OTHER WORLD, a new original musical, led by Hunter Bell (book) & Jeff Bowen (music & lyrics) - the same team that penned the musical [title of show] - as well as Ann McNamee (music & lyrics), Adrienne Campbell-Holt (director), Karla Puno Garcia (choreographer), and performers Jamen Nanthakumar (Sri) and Charnette Batey (Temula). Find out what it takes to make a musical.

OTHER WORLD runs February 23 through March 20.

ASL hands B&W.png

ASL interpreted public performances:

March 6 at 2:00 p.m. March 17 at 7:00 p.m. March 19 at 2:00 p.m.

(March 19 is also an Open Inclusive Performance)

Contact the DTC Box Office to purchase ASL accessible seating: 302-594-1100 or box@delawaretheatre.org

audiodescription logo.png

Audio description available on:

March 12 at 2:00 p.m. March 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Call the DTC Box Office at 302-594-1100 or visit tickets.delawaretheatre.org to purchase tickets.

Delaware Theater Company
200 Water Street
Wilmington, DE 19801
302.594.1100
www.delawaretheatre.org

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


