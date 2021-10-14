MR. MORIBUND'S THEATRE OF TERROR Returns To Riverfront Theater Next Week

The popular live show, Mr. Moribund's Theatre of Terror, has announced its October show at the Riverfront Theater in Milford, DE. Scheduled for Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23, the show will feature the 1956 Universal Pictures classic "The Mole People."

"Our July show was a big success," said show creator and performer W.J. Walton. "We had a fantastic audience turnout after being away for a year due to the pandemic." In addition to the film, there will be live performances by the Theatre of Terror cast, live music and comedy, contests and audience participation.

The Saturday showing will also feature a Scout Night. "Some of the local scout groups have organized it," said Walton. "Scouts from any scouting organization who come to the show on Saturday, October 23 will be able to earn an official Moribund Scout Fun Badge. We just ask that they let us know in advance so that we can have enough badges for everyone." Walton can be reached through Facebook at www.facebook.com/mrmoribund on Instagram @mr.moribund or at www.mrmoribund.com.

Tickets for Mr. Moribund's Theatre of Terror are just $5 and will be available only at the door. Doors open at 7:00pm and the show begins at 7:30, but Walton recommends arriving early. "We often have an art show and other items of interest in the lobby as you come in, and you won't want to miss any of the fun."

Since 2015, Mr. Moribund's Theatre of Terror has presented a series of live shows at the Riverfront Theater. The shows are modeled after the classic horror host television programs of the 1950s through today, and feature a classic film from the golden age of monster movies along with comedy sketches, live music and talent performances, costume contests, audience participation, and more.

More information on Second Street Players may be found at www.secondstreetplayers.com.