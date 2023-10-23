MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! is Coming To The Playhouse On Rodney Square in November

MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE!, America's largest touring magic show, will appear at The Playhouse on Rodney Square as part of their 2023 Winter Mini-Tour, November 9, 2023, starring master illusionists, Naathan Phan, Jason Bishop and Ben Blaque, each of whom has appeared on The CW Network's hit television series, MASTERS OF ILLUSION .



These modern masters of illusion display skills that have taken a lifetime to perfect, and audience members will be baffled by their astounding skills which include large-scale grand illusions, comedy and close-up magic, in your face sleight-of-hand, dangerous escapes, the appearance of birds from thin air, music, smart phone technology and laughs aplenty! The show will also feature audience participation.



MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! is a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award winning television series, MASTERS OF ILLUSION, which is currently celebrating its 10th Anniversary Season airing on The CW Network in 2023. The stage show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION has been presented live in front of tens of thousands of people across the U.S.A. and around the world. It has been seen by over 100 million viewers on The CW Network and in 126 countries around the world. MASTERS OF ILLUSION tours American cities annually, and has had residencies in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Atlantic City. Learn more at Click Here

EVENT: MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE!,

DATE/TIME: Thursday, November 9th at 8pm

VENUE: The Playhouse on Rodney Square

In the show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE!, the star magicians Comedy Magician, Naathan Phan, Master Illusionist, Jason Bishop assisted by Kim Hess and his dog Gizmo, and Ben Blaque who performs a Danger Act utilizing knifes and crossbows, assisted by Camille Zamboni. Audience members will have an opportunity to be chosen to also help the magicians on stage.



About The Magicians:



Naathan Phan is a multi-talented, award-winning entertainer, hailing from Orange, CA (next to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA) who has headlined stages across the globe, appeared in films such as Superbad, has been regularly featured on national television networks including NBC, Syfy, The CW, and Comedy Central since the age of 23. He is also a regular performer at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA. Phan has wowed audiences around the world with everything from his high-energy, close-up magic and stand up comical shenanigans to this theater-shaking opera singing and his mind-blowing stage illusions and celebrity impressions. He has appeared on Masters of Illusion and Penn & Teller: Fool Us on The CW, Don't Blink, The Hollywood Christmas Parade, America's Got Talent and Wizard Wars. Phan, at times sings in his magic act. He is also does many celebrity impressions. He is currently appearing on the 10th season of the hit television series MASTERS OF ILLUSION on The CW Network, which airs on Fridays at 9/8c.

Jason Bishop has graced the iconic stages of New York City with his phenomenal shows in New York City on Broadway, “Straight Up Magic” and “Believe in Magic,” leaving theatergoers spellbound and craving for more! Bishop, who was once a foster child, found his calling in magic. He hails from Fleetwood, NJ. Audiences have also seen him on NBC's “Today Show,” The CW's “Master's of Illusion,” CBS's “Sunday Morning” and Europe's legendary “Le Plus Grand Cabaret Du Monde” filmed in Paris, France. Bishop has been dazzles audience with his grand illusions and close-up magic. Bishop's performances have led him to over 40 countries on 6 continents. Bishop will be premiering a new magic illusion called Smithereens in this touring show, which was designed by legendary Broadway craftsman, Jim Steinmeyer. This marks his first appearance on tour with Masters of Illusion Live. He has appeared on the hit television series MASTERS OF ILLUSION on The CW Network numerous times.

Ben Blaque hails from Springfield, MO. In the summer of 2004 Blaque began working as a stage crew for The Kirby Van Burch show in Branson, Missouri where he developed a strong desire to become an Illusionist. He became the protégé of Kirby Van Burch and years later in 2009 and started to learn the crossbow act. In 2012 Blaque appeared on the television show, America's Got Talent he was advanced to the Quarter Finals and the Wild Card round. He performed for two years at The Palace Theater in Myrtle Beach, SC. He has also been seen at Harrah's in New Orleans. Blaque performed on a seven month long European Tour, including London's West End. He has also done American Tours, including an appearance at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, CA. Other television shows he has appeared on include: MASTERS OF ILLUSION on The CW, Britain's Got Talent, the NBC show, I Can Do That, where he invented his “backwards selfie.” He has also been seen on Italy's Tu SE Que Valdes, France's Battle of the Judges where he introduced his new act never before performed by anyone, the combination of Crossbow and Aerial Acrobatics. Blaque is the only Crossbow performer to shoot a crossbow or compound bow while hanging upside down. He is also the Crossbow Act in the world to be awarded the prestigious “Merlin Award” from the International Magician's Society as Best Variety Act. This marks his first appearance on tour with Masters of Illusion Live. He is currently appearing on the 10th season of the hit television series MASTERS OF ILLUSION on The CW Network, which airs on Fridays at 9/8c.

All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without

These programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.

ABOUT THE GRAND

For over 150 years, The Grand has been one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering music, dance, comedy, and family-focused programming, along with the best of touring Broadway. The organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization and operates three venues on Wilmington's Market Street arts corridor (Copeland Hall, the baby grand, and The Playhouse on Rodney Square).

The opulent and historic Grand Opera House has been a landmark for the residents of Wilmington and the surrounding region for over 150 years. Opened in 1871 as a home for the Grand Lodge of the Masons, The Grand played host to thousands of renowned entertainers and performing artists over the years, including Ethel Barrymore, Buffalo Bill Cody, John Philip Sousa, political cartoonist Thomas Nast, and the Jubilee Singers of Fisk University. Reopened in 1971 after falling into disrepair, the current organization has had artists such as Sarah McLachlan, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, Trey Anastasio, Lewis Black, Ron White, Melissa Etheridge, Gary Clark Jr., Pete Davidson, and more grace their stages.

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Opera Delaware, First State Ballet Theatre, and The Rock Orchestra are all in residence at The Grand, presenting full schedules in each of their disciplines.

Between The Grand, its resident performing companies, and rentals, the building hosts more than 300 events a year bringing more than 120,000 people into downtown Wilmington and through its doors.