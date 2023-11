Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; PUFFS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Taylor - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 32%

Kim Taylor - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 15%

Madalynn Swaltek - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 12%

Jaide Fisher - A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS - The Everett Theatre 10%

Candice Jewell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Clear Space Theatre 7%

Mary Everett - MARY POPPINS JR - Griffin Theatre 7%

Mary Everett - DESCENDANT'S THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre 5%

Christi Janney - AVENUE Q - Everett Theater 4%

Shondelle Graulich - MATILDA - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Dominique Kelley - THE GREAT GATSBY - PaperMill Playhouse 3%

Kimberly Fitch - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Deni Robinson - BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 0



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Beardsley - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 36%

Laurene Eckbold - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League Drama League 17%

Val Beardsley - THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - The Everett Theatre 15%

Val Beardsley - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Everett Theatre 12%

Helen Mary Ball - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 5%

Lorraine Leavel - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 4%

Julie Gleason - BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 3%

Christopher Decker - KINKY BOOTS - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Linda Cho - THE GREAT GATSBY - PaperMill Playhouse 2%

Timothy L. Cannon - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theatre 2%

Timothy L. Cannon - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Candlelight Theatre 1%

Marsha Shull - RAGTIME - Possum Point Players 1%

Tina Heinze - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Candlelight Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Bob Gatchel - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 38%

Kim Taylor - BRING IT ON - Everett Theater 12%

Olivia Court - A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENSA - The Everett Theatre 10%

Jason Messinger - DESCENDANT'S THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre 8%

Val Beardsley - THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - The Everett Theatre 7%

Lexie Greenberg - AVENUE Q - Everett Theater 6%

Darryl Thompson - STREET DREAMS - Wilmington Drama League 5%

Mary Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre 4%

David Button/Candice Jewell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Clear Space Theatre 4%

David Button - NEXT TO NORMAL - Clear Space Theatre 2%

John H. Hulse - BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 1%

Kenney Workman - RAGTIME - Possum Point Players 1%

Renee Dobson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Candlelight Theatre 1%

Sadie Andros - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Henlopen Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Val Beardsley - PUFFS - Everett Theater 33%

Meredith Peterson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Everett Theater 17%

Jenna Cole - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 16%

Ken Mammarella - UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League 14%

Chris Everett - CLUE ON STAGE - Griffin Theatre 10%

Chris Miller - THE GIN GAME - Second Street Players 3%

David Button - MISERY - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Jordan Kilgore - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 2%

Sadie Andros - RADIUM GIRLS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 2%

Zach Naar - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Possum Point Players 2%



Best Ensemble

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 28%

ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 12%

PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 9%

UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League 9%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Griffin Theatre 8%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 8%

AVENUE Q - Everett Theater 5%

A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS - The Everett Theatre 5%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Clear Space Theatre 2%

RAGTIME - Possum Point Players 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 2%

THE ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - The Everett Theatre 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Delaware theatre company 1%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Henlopen Theatre 1%

BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 1%

MEDEA - Resident Ensemble Players 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

V Gatchel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 36%

Jen Scorziello - UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League 13%

Aaron Cook - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 12%

Valerie Gatchel - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 10%

Chris Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre 6%

Valerie Gatchel - BRING IT ON - Everett Theater 6%

Valerie Gatchel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 4%

Brendan Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Logan Hunter - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 3%

Matthew J. Kator - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theatre 2%

Ryan Phillips - CHESS: THE MUSICAL - Wilmington Drama League 2%

Cory Pattak - THE GREAT GATSBY - PaperMill Playhouse 2%

Chase Schirmer - BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 1%

Chase Schirmer - RAGTIME - Possum Point Players 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Duane Cottrell - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 43%

Duane Cottrell - BRING IT ON - Everett Theater 12%

Christ Everett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Griffin Theatre 12%

Zephyr Doyle - A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS - The Everett Theatre 10%

Kylie Boggs - THE ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - The Everett Theatre 6%

Jerry Birl - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Clear Space Theatre 6%

Diane Trautman - BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 4%

Rachel Hansen - AVENUE Q - The Everett Theatre 3%

Daniel Edmonds - THE GREAT GATSBY - PaperMill Playhouse 2%

Douglass Lutz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Candlelight Theatre 2%



Best Musical

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 39%

AVENUE Q - The Everett Theatre 9%

BRING IT ON - Everett Theater 8%

A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS - The Everett Theatre 8%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Griffin Theatre 5%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Clear Space Theatre 5%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre 4%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Delaware theatre company 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theatre 4%

RAGTIME - Possum Point Players 4%

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - The Everett Theatre 3%

ALADDIN JR - Griffin Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Candlelight Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Candlelight Theatre 1%

BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Henlopen Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Morgan Wallace Swindler - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Everett Theatre 12%

Max Nelson-O'Daugherty - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 11%

Madey Swaltek - AVENUE Q - The Everett Theatre 9%

Lennon Heitz - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 7%

Jasmine Bradley - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Everett Theatre 7%

Aria Rodriguez - A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS - The Everett Theatre 6%

Sean Young - A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS - The Everett Theatre 6%

Chris Crawford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Griffin Theatre 5%

Noelle Wheeler - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Griffin Theatre 4%

Bob Gatchel - AVENUE Q - Everett Theater 4%

Nate Duffy - THE ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - The Everett Theatre 4%

Scott Langdon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Delaware theatre company 3%

Steven Perry - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Second Street Players 2%

Julia Gray - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Griffin Theatre 2%

Jordan Kilgore - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Milton Theatre 2%

Dante Brattelli - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theatre 2%

Zach Naar - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Henlopen Theatre 1%

Christopher Decker - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Rhys Carr - KINKY BOOTS - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Nathan Duffy - THE ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - Everett Theater 1%

Erin Bobby - NEXT TO NORMAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Nate Williams - AVENUE Q - The Everett Theatre 1%

Niambi Fetlow - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theatre 1%

Jacob vogeley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Griffin Theatre 1%

Kaci Gravatt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Griffin Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jaide Fisher - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 19%

Larry Denburg - UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League 14%

Dante Cinaglia - CLUE ON STAGE - Griffin Theatre 13%

Tess Meredith-Greene - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Everett Theater 12%

Liam Cheskin - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 9%

Steve Wei - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 6%

Stephanie Harmelin - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 5%

Vincent Surowiec - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 4%

Michael Tucker - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Everett Theater 3%

Steven Perry - THE GIN GAME - Second Street Players 3%

Nick Johnson - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 2%

Luette Muir - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 2%

Matthew Gallagher - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 2%

Abbi Weeks - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Possum Point Players 2%

Lisa Hickman - MISERY - Clear Space Theatre 1%

James Keegan - MISERY - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Mic Materrese - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 0%

Susann Studz - CEMETERY CLUB - Clear Space Theatre 0%

Elizabeth Heflin - MEDEA - Resident Ensemble Players 0%

Ellie Windsor - RADIUM GIRLS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 0%

Tara Wisely - DRIP FEED - CAMP Rehoboth Theatre 0%

Piper Paul - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Possum Point Players 0

Rylie Maedler - RADIUM GIRLS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 0

Sam Mincey - RADIUM GIRLS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 0



Best Play

PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 30%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Everett Theater 24%

ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 15%

UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League 13%

ONE ACT FESTIVAL - Griffin Theatre 6%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 3%

THE GIN GAME - Second Street Players 3%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 2%

MISERY - Clear Space Theatre 2%

MEDEA - Resident Ensemble Players 1%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Possum Point Players 1%

RADIUM GIRLS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 1%

DRIP FEED - CAMP Rehoboth Theatre 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bob Gatchel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 27%

Dan Harkins - UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League 19%

Val Beardsley - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 17%

Jay Keenan - AVENUE Q - The Everett Theatre 13%

Mary Everett - MARY POPPINS JR - Griffin Theatre 7%

Meredith Peterson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 5%

Stefanie Hansen - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players at University of Delaware 3%

Ed O’Connor - BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 2%

Mark Lenard/David Button - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Logan Hunter - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 2%

Paul Tate dePoo III - THE GREAT GATSBY - PaperMill Playhouse 2%

David Button - MISERY - Clear Space Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Surowiec - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 33%

Theo Ashmore - AVENUE Q - The Everett Theatre 18%

Jen Scorziello - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 15%

Jen Scorziello - UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League 14%

Chris Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre 9%

Braeden Swain - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 6%

Brian Ronan - THE GREAT GATSBY - PaperMill Playhousse 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Barry Schechter - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 15%

Karli George - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 13%

Chris Crawford - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre 8%

Duane Cottrell - AVENUE Q - Everett Theater 8%

Spencer Wattay - BRING IT ON - Everett Theater 6%

Jaide fisher - BRING IT ON - Everett Theater 6%

Kylie Boggs - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 5%

Ninamaria Taylor - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Everett Theatre 4%

Ricky Sciavicco - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Everett Theatre 3%

Shelby Esler - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Everett Theatre 3%

Devon Spencer Lynch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 3%

Ashley Williams - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Steven Perry - RAGTIME - Possum Point Players 3%

Natalie Savage - THE ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - The Everett Theatre 2%

Pat Collins - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Everett Theatre 2%

Jerrod Ganesh - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Candlelight Theatre 2%

Erin Suhocki - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Griffin Theatre 2%

Matthew Whalen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Sadie Sieglen - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Everett Theatre 2%

Audra Casebier - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Candlelight Theatre 2%

John Damiani - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater 1%

Keavy Rhodes as AMY - LITTLE WOMEN - Bacchus Theater University of Delaware 1%

Paul Surowiec - AVENUE Q - The Everett Theatre 1%

Jakob Faulkner - BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 1%

Dick Pack - BIG RIVER - Possum Point Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Courtney Lynahan - UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League 15%

Tara Legates - CLUE - Griffin Theatre 10%

Jaide Fisher - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 9%

Maria Glockner - PUFFS - Everett Theater 8%

Ethan Han - PUFFS - Everett Theater 6%

Kylie Boggs - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Everett Theater 6%

Mikayla Plymyer - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 6%

Kendall DeCook - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 6%

Melanie O'Neal - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 5%

Pamela Huxtable - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 4%

Evie Perry - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 4%

Mike Tucker - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 3%

Jackson Cottrell - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 3%

Bella Ciccone - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre 2%

Maria Glockner - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Everett Theater 2%

Matt Hatfield - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 2%

Elaine Faye - CEMETERY CLUB - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Michael Gotch - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 1%

Chris Hankenson - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 1%

Steve Conner - CEMETERY CLUB - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Andrew Dluhy - ARCADIA - Wilmington Drama League 1%

Piper Paul - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 1%

Rosanne Pack - SOCIAL SECURITY - Possum Point Players 1%

Bret Ioli - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Everett Theatre 1%

Luke Schoellkopf - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Possum Point Players 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - Everett Theater 21%

A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS - The Everett Theatre 17%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Everett Theatre 14%

PILLOW PLAYS - Wilmington Drama League 12%

CAMP ROCK - The Everett Theatre 10%

ALADDIN JR - Griffin Theatre 7%

MARY POPPINS JR - Griffin Theatre 6%

MATILDA - Clear Space Theatre 4%

JUNIE B. JONES - Second Street Players 4%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Possum Point Players 3%

PIRATES PAST NOON - The Everett Theatre 3%

KIDS ONLY CABARET - Griffin Theatre 0