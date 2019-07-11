Jillian Gardner To Play Title Role In Possum Juniors' ANNIE

Jillian Gardner of Lewes, plays the title character in the Possum Point Players Possum Juniors production of the classic American musical, "Annie." She invites everyone of all ages to join her and her faithful dog, Sandy, in what she calls a very optimistic play with a happy ending. The PJs perform "Annie" July 19 and 20, 7:30 pm and Sunday, July 21, 2 p.m.; tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults. Seats are no reserved and can be can be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org, the ticket line, 302-856-4560 or at the door

Possum Juniors are an affiliate group of the Possum Point Players. Their membership is open to area youngsters from sixth through 12th grade and they meet and participate in theatre group activities throughout the year. With assistance and guidance from their advisors, they annually present a summer production that is chosen, planned and carried out by members and other youth who audition or volunteer to work on the show.

The Tony Award winning "Annie" was first presented on Broadway more than 40 years ago. This musical is filled with song and dance numbers such as the lively "Hard Knock Life," and the boozy and perpetually angry orphanage director Miss Hannigan laments and complains "Little Girls." After an escape from the orphanage, meeting the friendly, faithful dog Sandy is an occasion for Annie to sing the iconic song "Tomorrow."

"Annie' is appropriate entertainment for all audiences, including and especially children.

Annie is presented through special arrangement with MTI Shows, Inc., New York.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Delaware Stories

More Hot Stories For You