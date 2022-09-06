Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I AM MY OWN WIFE Comes to Bootless Stageworks in October

Performances run October 7-15.

Delaware News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  
I AM MY OWN WIFE Comes to Bootless Stageworks in October

Bootless Stageworks presents I AM MY OWN WIFE by Doug Wright in October.

I Am My Own Wife is an examination of the life of German antiquarian Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, born Lothar Berfelde, who killed her father when she was a young child and survived the Nazi and Communist regimes in East Berlin as a transgender woman.

The solo performed play premiered Off-Broadway in 2003 at Playwrights Horizons, and opened on Broadway later that year starring the incomparable, Jefferson Mays.

Starring Michael Sheldon as Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, et. al.

TICKETS: $25.00 Online Reserved Seating / $28.00 At-The-Door Day of Show

Performances run October 7-15.

I Am My Own Wife is best suited for audience members 16 years and older.
Due to the configuration of the theater seating for this show, late arrivals will be seated at the discretion of theater personnel. It is suggested you arrive at least 10 minutes in advance of the curtain time noted on your ticket.

I Am My Own Wife is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.





More Hot Stories For You


The University Of Delaware Hosts Its First Alumni GatheringThe University Of Delaware Hosts Its First Alumni Gathering
August 26, 2022

The University of Delaware, a public, tier-1 research university ranked in the top 100 national universities and top 50 public universities, hosted a stellar evening of its first ever alumni meeting in Hyderabad. This meet would be followed by alumni gatherings in Bangalore and New Delhi.
I AM MY OWN WIFE Comes to Bootless Stageworks in OctoberI AM MY OWN WIFE Comes to Bootless Stageworks in October
August 24, 2022

Bootless Stageworks presents I AM MY OWN WIFE by Doug Wright in October. I Am My Own Wife is an examination of the life of German antiquarian Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, born Lothar Berfelde, who killed her father when she was a young child and survived the Nazi and Communist regimes in East Berlin as a transgender woman.
Second Street Players Will Present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER in SeptemberSecond Street Players Will Present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER in September
August 18, 2022

Second Street Players will present the innovative and imaginative Tony-winning comedy with music, “Peter and the Star Catcher,” directed by John H. Hulse, on September 9, 10, 16, 17, 2022, at 7 PM; and September 11 and 18, 2022 at 2 PM.
Delaware Theatre Company Announces 2022/23 SeasonDelaware Theatre Company Announces 2022/23 Season
August 9, 2022

Delaware Theatre Company announces single tickets on sale for its 2022/23 Season. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Resident Ensemble Players Announces 2022-2023 SeasonResident Ensemble Players Announces 2022-2023 Season
July 28, 2022

The Resident Ensemble Players, the professional theatre company in residence at the University of Delaware, has announced its 2022-2023 Season. The upcoming season brings a sensational selection of comedy and tragedy!