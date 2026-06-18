GREASE: THE MUSICAL Cast Announced At Milton Theatre

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Milton Theatre, in partnership with PCA Productions, has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Grease: The Musical, which will run for 23 performances from July 9 through August 2, 2026.

Directed by Candice Castro, with choreography by Jessica Bostock and music direction by Steven Soltow, the production will feature Tommy Bergeron as Danny and Macy Champlin as Sandy, alongside Nadia Jewel Vito as Rizzo, Adam Forward as Kenickie, Sophia LaCorte as Frenchy, Ava Mahan as Marty, Amanda Donnelly as Jan, Max Nelson as Sonny, Devon Spencer-Lynch as Roger, Hunter McCauley as Doody, Noah Bloom as Vince Fontaine, Talia Bellucci as Cha-Corey (Cha-Cha), Brandon Santos as Eugene, Natalie Steele as Patty, Tyler Hentz as Teen Angel/Johnny Casino, Michaela McGarel as Miss Lynch, and Dillon Nowatchik and Aixa Borgetti in the ensemble.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly for the limited engagement. For more information on performances and ticketing, visit The Milton Theatre website or contact the box office.

Need more Delaware Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...