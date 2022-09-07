Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Delaware Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Musical HERE YOU COME AGAIN

On stage from September 14 to October 2, catch HERE YOU COME AGAIN in Wilmington, DE before the production begins its nationwide regional tour.

Sep. 07, 2022  
Delaware Theatre Company will present the world premiere production of the new musical, HERE YOU COME AGAIN written by Bruce Vilanch, Gabriel Barre and Tricia Paoluccio, with songs by Dolly Parton (and others). Vilanch jokes, "In the late '80s, I worked on Dolly Parton's big network variety show, which jumped off a bridge like some of the people in her songs. I finally get to make it up to her."

Touching and rollickingly funny, HERE YOU COME AGAIN is a musical celebration of the humor and wit of Dolly Parton. In this sweet two-hander, Dolly Parton appears to a struggling NYC comedian quarantining in his parents' Texas attic after a break-up. Dolly uses her trademark charm to guide Kevin as he rediscovers hope in a trying time. They sing and swap stories-and while hand sanitizer may be scarce, laughter and rhinestones are not. Bruce Vilanch adds, "there isn't a person in the world who hasn't thought about what it would be like to spend the night with Dolly Parton -- in our show, one lucky fan gets to do it...in his mind. Come see Dolly Parton save a life in 12 easy songs."

Vilanch and Barre last teamed up in 2018 on Delaware Theatre Company's acclaimed A Sign of The Times. "It has been a thrill to develop this show with the fabulous Bruce Vilanch and the transformative Tricia Paoluccio as Dolly, and most of all with the blessing and support of Dolly Parton!" said director Gabriel Barre. "We have a first- class Broadway design team and Jamison Stern is a revelation in the role of Kevin."

Barre continues that he hopes the audience "has even half as much fun watching the finished production as we are having in the rehearsal room, putting it all together! As Kevin says: Who doesn't LOVE Dolly?"

HERE YOU COME AGAIN features hits like "Jolene," "9 To 5" and of course, "Here You Come Again." It's a can't miss for Dolly fans and theatre-goers alike.





