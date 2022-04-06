Delaware Theatre Company Announces 2022/23 Season

Delaware Theatre Company announces its 2022/23 Season. DTC will be returning for a full, five-show season-its 43rd-on September 14, with live performances inside the theatre, including world premiere Broadway-bound musicals, farcical satires and searing dramas.

"Our new season is vibrant and wide-ranging," said Bud Martin, DTC's executive and artistic director. "Once again, we're working with some of the top talent in the theatre world. There's no doubt our patrons will find our offerings captivating and enriching."

The health and safety of our patrons remain central to our decision-making. Given current health trends, DTC expects a return to normal audience protocols for the 2022/23 season. Patrons may choose to wear a mask, but it won't be a requirement. DTC will continue to monitor health guidelines and offer full refunds to patrons who are uncomfortable in any way due to COVID.

Subscription renewals start today, April 6.

New subscriptions go on sale April 18.

Single tickets go on sale July 25.

All performances will be held at Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE.

To purchase, call DTC's box office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.

DELAWARE THEATRE COMPANY'S 2022/23 SEASON

Here You Come Again

WORLD PREMIERE!

BY Bruce Vilanch, Gabriel Barre AND

WITH SONGS BY Dolly Parton (AND OTHERS)

DIRECTED BY Gabriel Barre

SEPTEMBER 14-OCTOBER 2

A rollicking and touching new musical about a has-been-who-never-was comedian and his unusual relationship with his longtime idol, Dolly Parton. The show is a celebration of Dolly's music and of the profound and funny things she has to say to us all about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps during the toughest of times-even if your bootstraps don't have rhinestones!

Black Angels Over Tuskegee

BY Layon Gray

DIRECTED BY Layon Gray

OCTOBER 12-30

Vibrantly energetic and emotionally captivating, Black Angels Over Tuskegee continues to enlighten and educate audiences. Inspired by true events, the award-winning drama tells the story of six trail-blazing men who exhibited courage to excel, in spite of all the overwhelming odds against them, as they embarked upon a journey to become the first African American aviators in the United States Army Air Forces. The play explores their collective struggle with Jim Crow, challenging their intelligence, patriotism, brotherhood, and dreams of an inclusive and fair society.

Plaid Tidings

BY Stuart Ross

ORIGINAL FOREVER PLAID VOCAL AND MUSICAL ARRANGEMENTS BY James Raitt

VOCAL AND MUSICAL ARRANGEMENTS BY James Raitt, Brad Ellis, Raymond Berg, AND David Snyder

DIRECTED BY MATT SILVA

NOVEMBER 30-DECEMBER 18

They're back! Forever Plaid's Jinx, Frankie, Smudge and Sparky are again sent to Earth, this time to put a little harmony into a discordant world by staging a nostalgic holiday extravaganza. A spectacular and fun show for the whole family, Plaid Tidings is a beloved Off-Broadway musical that has been performed internationally since its 1990 debut. It combines favorite tunes from the '50s and '60s with traditional holiday songs and plenty of classic and comical references to the era and its sounds!

One Man, Two Guvnors

BY Richard Bean

BASED ON SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS

BY Carlo Goldoni

WITH SONGS BY Grant Olding

DIRECTED BY Bud Martin

FEBRUARY 1-19

One man, two jobs-how hard could it be? Down on his luck and permanently hungry, Francis finds himself employed by two bosses as an engagement party goes horribly awry. As confusion reaches a fever pitch, bumbling Francis takes advantage of the chaos with an ambitious plan to line his pockets. Set in 1963 in Brighton and delightfully underscored by a live skiffle band, this hilarious play transforms Goldoni's 18th-century classic Servant of Two Masters into a fast-paced, satirical, door-slamming farce.

Borderline

WORLD PREMIERE!

BY ARYANNA GARBER

MUSIC & LYRICS BY Benjamin Velez

DIRECTED BY Sarna Lapine

APRIL 12-30

Borderline is a new musical dramedy about larger-than-life aspiring artist Anna. In her mid-20s and single, she's a college dropout who can't seem to hold down a job, even as a barista. Every attempt at a new job or romantic relationship results in disaster. Will she find the will to invest in her own future, embrace her circumstances and have the life of connection and expression she's been longing for? Anna's story explores the highs and lows, heartache and absurdity, of living on the borderline.