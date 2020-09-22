Delaware Symphony Orchestra Announces Virtual 2020-21 Season

This season, the concerts will be recorded live and then be offered to subscribers online.

This season, the concerts will be recorded live and then be offered to subscribers online. This digital format will incorporate state of the art audio and video production, and it allows everyone the freedom of listening to - and viewing - the Delaware Symphony in the comfort and safety of their homes.

The repertoire for these productions is a wealth of musical riches to create a season of orchestral delights. Programs will include symphonies by Haydn, Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Schubert, as well as Aaron Copland's stunning suite from the ballet Appalachian Spring, Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings, and Stravinsky's Pulcinella.

In addition, the orchestra will bring you shorter works by important American composers like Ruth Crawford Seeger, George Walker, and Alfred I. du Pont winner Claude Baker.

Learn more at https://www.delawaresymphony.org/dso_events/the-dso-is-going-digital/.

