Delaware Dance Instructor Sentenced to Prison For Sexual Assault

A dance instructor in Delaware, who was convicted of inappropriately touching a student in 2017, has been sentenced to prison in Pennsylvania for sexually assaulting a teen there, Delaware Online reports.

Alexander Boitsov was found guilty earlier this year of 14 charges of inappropriately touching a boy at a Frazer, Pennsylvania ballet studio. Boitsov has been sentenced to serve between 4 year and 10 months to 9.5 years in prison.

The Pennsylvania charges were filed as Boitsov prepared for his trial in Delaware.

Boitsov was an instructor at the Dance Conservatory in Dover, when he took a 17-year-old boy into a locker room in 2017 and told him to undress, engaging in sexual contact. In May 2018, Boitsov pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree unlawful sexual contact. He was sentenced to three months in prison, and had to register as a moderate risk sex offender in Delaware.

In January, Boitsov was found guilty in Pennsylvania of 14 charges of inappropriately toucheing a 15-year-old boy taking ballet classes at the International Ballet Theater Academy, This continued until June 2017.

"My son reported the sexual abuse and the ballet studio kicked our entire family out," the victim's mother said in a letter. "I still have to repeat that to myself periodically because the injustice of it is incomprehensible. I can't imagine a less safe environment for kids than one where if they report abuse they and all of their siblings are kicked out and actively shunned."

